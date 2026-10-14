How Is Ultron Alive In Marvel's VisionQuest? The Avengers Retcon Explained

You're all puppets, tangled in ... spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from the first two episodes of "VisionQuest."

Cats have nine lives, cockroaches keep crawling back, but no living creature can compete with the relentlessness of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most powerful and most persistent entities around: Artificial intelligence. "VisionQuest" reunites Paul Bettany's synthezoid Vision with his archnemesis robot rival Ultron (James Spader) after first coming to blows in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron," and the results are already thrilling. With Episodes 1 and 2 now streaming on Disney+, it's like the two never even left us at all ... even in spite of that pesky fact that, you know, both of them ultimately ended up dying pretty definitive deaths. But that's the thing about the MCU, isn't it? Death isn't always the end for these superheroes and villains, which applies infinitely more so to their digital counterparts.

Casual fans who may not have been following closely along may be surprised to see both individuals alive and kicking in "VisionQuest," but the premiere quickly brings us all up to speed. The opening montage includes a reminder of when Vision seemingly destroyed Ultron in the final act of "Age of Ultron" (a short-lived age, indeed), before explaining how Vision himself ended up biting the bullet at the hands of the Mad Titan Thanos (Josh Brolin) in the climactic moments of "Infinity War." In Vision's case, the events of "WandaVision" involved SWORD reconstructing his broken body in the form of White Vision. As for Ultron? That's a bit trickier.

"VisionQuest" introduces a neat wrinkle to what we thought went down with Ultron before. In this retcon, it would appear that Vision didn't entirely remove all traces of his genocidal foe. Here's how.