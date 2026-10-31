Patrick Stewart Played Dozens Of Roles In A Classic Christmas Story

The late Sir Patrick Stewart played many, many roles in his long career, most famously starring as Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and as Professor X in multiple "X-Men" feature films. Some of the actor's more attentive fans, however, might know that one of Stewart's more impressive acting jobs was playing around 40 roles, all in a single night, for a one-man version of "A Christmas Carol" that he personally devised back in 1988. Stewart adapted the script of Charles Dickens' celebrated holiday classic himself, giving himself all of the roles, and used the play to keep his acting chops sharp throughout his tenure on "Next Generation."

The Independent caught up with Stewart in 1993 and ran a profile on the actor's production of "A Christmas Carol," and he specifically stated that his play was a deliberate attempt to keep his craft diverse. "I don't want Picard to become an albatross around my neck," he said. The Independent noted that "A Christmas Carol" was actually something of a lifeline for the actor, keeping him connected to valued theater work while he was in the middle of a thriving TV show.

The origin of Stewart's interest in "A Christmas Carol" dates back to 1985, when the actor experienced a delayed call time while working on the movie "Lady Jane." Bored, he reached for the nearest book and found an old copy of Dickens' classic at hand. He loved the novella, and hastily abridged it for an upcoming live reading at a local church.

When "Next Generation" was in full swing just a few years later, Stewart feared his connection to the theater would be lost. A one-man version of "A Christmas Carol," though, proved to be the salve he needed.