Was Patrick Stewart Cut From The Nightmare Before Christmas? Here's The Truth

Forgive my bragging, but I was one of the original "The Nightmare Before Christmas" super-fans. I read its official novelization as soon as I could get my hands on it, and I had listened to its soundtrack many times over prior to the movie's theatrical release on October 29, 1993. But as much as I loved Disney's stop-motion animated holiday classic upon finally seeing it, I certainly noticed that it was missing two noteworthy tracks that I had already partly memorized from its album: Sir Patrick Stewart's opening and closing narration as Santa Claus.

The final cut of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" begins with Ed Ivory, who ultimately voiced Santa in the movie, narrating over a shot of a clearing in a mystical woodland (which is formerly known as the Hinterlands in the film's lore). There, we see a circle of trees containing the doorways (i.e. Holiday Doors) to the various Holiday Towns that, as Ivory's Saint Nick briefly explains, are the sources of several major Western holidays. Each door is shaped like an object strongly associated with a specific holiday, so there's no mistaking where they lead, either. (And yes, the existence of Thanksgiving Town does feel problematic.)

Stewart's opening narration expands on the one in the movie, breaking down its mythos in greater detail while also teasing the plot — itself inspired by a poem Tim Burton wrote during his not-so-happy days working for Walt Disney Animation Studios. But why isn't it in the movie? As "Nightmare Before Christmas" composer/songwriter Danny Elfman's talent agent Richard Kraft revealed on Facebook after Stewart's passing, Elfman "wanted to open and close the soundtrack album with expanded narration that went beyond what was heard in the movie." Fortunately, Kraft was friends with Stewart's agent and was able to get the actor onboard.