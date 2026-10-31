After Star Trek, Patrick Stewart Played Captain Nemo In A Forgotten Hallmark Sci-Fi Movie

Patrick Stewart played some great roles outside of "Star Trek," many of which were in overlooked and under-appreciated projects. 2005's "Mysterious Island" might not quite fit into the "under-appreciated" category considering some critics' reaction, but it was certainly overlooked. On the other hand, when it comes down to it Stewart was good in pretty much everything, regardless of a given project's overall quality. Viewed that way, his performance in "Mysterious Island" makes the movie an under-appreciated entry in his filmography at the very least.

Stewart passed away at the age of 86 on October 29, 2026, prompting heartfelt tributes to the British star. Everyone from Seth MacFarlane to William Shatner responded to Stewart's passing with effusive praise, marking what is surely one of the most widespread outpourings of love and appreciation in Hollywood history. That's not surprising given Stewart's standing as one of the greats and the fact he worked with such a varied array of collaborators in his time.

One such collaborator was Australian filmmaker Russell Mulcahy, who oversaw the Hallmark Channel's 2005 adaptation of Jules Verne's "Mysterious Island." For Stewart, this project came in the wake of the less than successful "Star Trek: Nemesis" (2002), which capped off the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" film series in anticlimactic fashion. Thankfully, by that point the veteran star had already begun playing Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men films of the early 2000s. But between leading the 20th Century Fox-era mutants and popping up in guest spots on shows such as "Frasier" and "Family Guy," Stewart found time to play Captain Nemo in the Hallmark Channel's take on "Mysterious Island." As always, he did the very best he could.