Star Trek's William Shatner Reacts To The Death Of Patrick Stewart

This has been a terrible week for Trekkies. Sir Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Jean-Luc Picard across "Star Trek: The Next Generation," its spin-off films, and sequel series "Star Trek: Picard," has died at age 86. Earlier this week, actor Walter Koenig — who played Pavel Chekov in "Star Trek" — also passed away at age 90.

Stewart's passing begins a tragic trend; he's the first of the actors to play a lead "Star Trek" captain to die. His predecessor, William Shatner, who, of course, led "Star Trek" as Captain James T. Kirk, has given public condolences for Stewart's passing in a statement shared on social media, including Instagram and Twitter/X.

Shatner's full statement can be read below:

"What a heartbreaking week it has been. Sir Patrick Stewart was a friend, a colleague, and a magnificent actor. From the stage to the bridge of the Enterprise, he brought intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did. Captain Picard stood for the best of us, and so did the man who played him. I was filled with affection and admiration for him and his work. My heart goes out to Sunny [Ozell, his wife] and his family. He will be deeply missed."

Shatner, who turned 95 this year, is currently the last surviving member of the original "Star Trek" cast alongside George Takei (and may that stay the case for many, many more years). Upon Koenig's passing this week, Shatner gave a similar public condolence despite some admitted differences during Koenig's lifetime.