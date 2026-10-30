How Patrick Stewart Learned To Loosen Up On The Set Of Star Trek: The Next Generation

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Prior to his gig on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," the late, great Patrick Stewart was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company from 1966 to 1982. He was classically trained and took his craft very seriously, digging into his many Shakespearean roles.

He was so serious that he recalled being incredibly put off by the casual, whimsical attitudes of his "Star Trek: The Next Generation" co-stars in the early days of the series. Stewart recalls calling a meeting with the "NextGen" cast, back during the filming of the show's first season, specifically to admonish them for not taking their jobs seriously enough. His co-star Denise Crosby, he recalled, said to him, 'We've got to have some fun sometimes, Patrick." He spat back, "We are not here, Denise, to have fun." He then stormed off the set.

Luckily, Stewart's other co-stars Jonathan Frakes and Brent Spiner thought to follow him and have a warm, friendly chat about, well, loosening up on set a little. After that, Stewart made a concerted effort to relax. He needed to explode before he could unwind and loosen up a little.

Stewart has told this story numerous times, having talked about it with CBS News in 2020, and then writing it again in his 2023 memoir "Making It So," a memoir that has been widely quoted by The Hollywood Reporter. In "Making It So," Stewart admitted that he was embarrassed by this meeting, and recalled the conversation in more detail. He even recalled that when he exploded, declaring that acting isn't fun, the cast kind of chuckled at him, which was something he hated at the time. Luckily, Spiner and Frakes were there to talk him down.