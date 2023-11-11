Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Still Owns A Hilarious Prank Created By Data Himself

Prior to his job playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," actor Patrick Stewart wasn't terribly well-known in the United States. One might have recognized him for his supporting roles in high-profile genre films like John Boorman's "Excalibur," David Lynch's "Dune," or Tobe Hooper's "Lifeforce," but the vast bulk of his career up to that point was on the British stage, or throughout the vast network of BBC television. Starting in 1966, Stewart began starring in productions for the Royal Shakespeare Company, appearing as the Player King in "Hamlet" (opposite David Warner) and as the Dauphin in "Henry V." His status as a go-to player of well-known American fantasy characters wouldn't begin in earnest until 1987.

In his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir," Stewart recalls how the American publicity machine viewed him when he first started working on "Star Trek: The Next Generation." He and his co-stars on the show were all happy to be working, of course, and happy for the money, but weren't so thrilled when it came to actor accommodations. It seems that the trailers in which actors could rest were tiny little boxes on the Paramount lot, only distinguishable from one another by the nameplates on the doors.

Most of the "Next Generation" cast were unknown at its start. The show's biggest stars in 1987 were Wil Wheaton, the star of the recent hit drama "Stand By Me" and LeVar Burton, star of "Roots" and the host of "Reading Rainbow." As such, when publicity began to circulate about the cast, Stewart discovered an amusingly dismissive description of himself. One publication, it seems, called Stewart an "unknown British Shakespearean actor."

This description tickled Stewart's co-star Brent Spiner, leading to the creation of a cute — and cherished — nameplate for Stewart's door.