Aaron Paul's Clayface Deleted Scenes Explained By Director James Watkins

This article contains spoilers for "Clayface."

"Clayface" has one of the most confusing cameos in any major studio release this year. In the movie's third act action sequence, Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) storms a nightclub filled with the gangsters who attacked him and scarred his face. During the scene, he briefly takes on the appearance of a man played by actor Aaron Paul (best known as Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad").

It's literally a blink and you'll miss it cameo, and the movie is unclear about who Aaron Paul's character is supposed to be. But it's been confirmed Paul is meant to be Jimmy "One-Nut" Hagen, Matt's abusive father who is mentioned during the gangsters' assault of Matt. As the brief appearance suggests, "Clayface" filmed more scenes featuring Aaron Paul/Jimmy that went unused in the final cut. "Clayface" director James Watkins, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, explained the decision to cut the flashback scenes to Matt's childhood:

"At one point, we were looking at [Matt's character arc] and thinking, Is it the 'sins of the father'? But actually, as we worked on the script, I thought that notion of revenge was more universal and more relatable to all of us. It doesn't matter whether you're carrying a trauma or any of that. If we're slighted, we carry this sense of being wronged and we all want to do something, but generally in life we can't do anything about it and we're powerless."

"Clayface" loosely adapts the "Batman: The Animated Series" episode "Feat of Clay." That episode certainly needed no childhood backstory for Matt Hagen (Ron Perlman) – he was just an actor hit with bad luck desperate to save his career and the fame it granted him.