Clayface Has A Huge Cameo You Probably Missed And It Raises A Big Question

Spoilers for "Clayface" follow.

An odd thing happens near the end of "Clayface," the new DC Universe horror movie about the Batman villain (read our review here). Our protagonist, Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) infiltrates a nightclub run by the Gotham gangsters who disfigured him and ruined his life. Matt has undergone an experimental procedure using AI-powered nanotech that repairs his face but also gives him shapeshifting abilities. In an attempt to avoid detection and cause confusion, Matt moves through the crowded club and keeps changing into different people.

In the midst of all of this, he suddenly changes into a guy who sure looks a hell of a lot like "Breaking Bad" star Aaron Paul. What's more, one of the gangsters recognizes this new visage as Matt Hagen's father. After approximately five seconds (maybe less, even), Matt transforms back into himself. The guy who looks like Aaron Paul has no lines, nor does he appear again.

"That really looked like Aaron Paul, but no way they would cast Aaron Paul in such a nothing role," I told myself in the theater. But when I got home from the screening I did some googling and learned that at one point, Paul was indeed rumored to be part of the "Clayface" cast. While I guess it's entirely possible that the folks behind "Clayface" gave Aaron Paul a dialogue-free, blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo, I think something else is going on here.