Breaking Bad Star Aaron Paul Turned Down A Role In The Dark Knight Trilogy

There are great movies, and then there are timeless classics that leave an unforgettable mark on pop culture. Movies that will outlive us all. It's fair to say that Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" is one of those movies. Moreover, his "Dark Knight" trilogy is broadly considered one of the best trilogies in cinema history and arguably the definitive take on Batman on the silver screen, so getting the opportunity to be in one of those movies would be a big deal for any actor. Aaron Paul, best known for playing Jesse Pinkman on "Breaking Bad," had that chance. It just didn't pan out.

In a recent interview with ScreenRant, Paul was promoting his new video game "Dispatch." It takes place in the realm of superheroes, which got the actor thinking. During the conversation, he recalled that he was actually asked to be in one of the movies in Nolan's "Batman" trilogy. Unfortunately, it didn't work out. Here's what Paul had to say about it:

"I sat down with Christopher Nolan on another project. This was years ago. I think it was for, I think it was for 'Interstellar.' But I was offered a very small — you literally just reminded me of this — a very tiny role in one of the Batman movies he was doing, but I was literally shooting another project, and I couldn't do it, and it was a tiny, tiny, tiny role, but I don't care."

"I just want to be in his universe. You know what I mean?" Paul added. "I just watched 'Dark Knight' the other night, and I thought about that. I was like, 'Ah, it would have just been so cool to just be, you know, 30 seconds in one of those movies.'"