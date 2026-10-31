A Hunger Games Star's Western Series Is One Of The Genre's Most Underrated Offerings

Before Tom Blyth played a young Coriolanus Snow in 2023's "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes," he portrayed a legendary Old West outlaw. "Billy the Kid" saw the British actor play the titular legend in a series that ran for a surprisingly long time given nobody has ever heard of it. But its lack of recognition only means that this overlooked MGM+ series is just waiting to be discovered, and while it didn't receive the best reviews, Western fans shouldn't be disappointed.

When he was cast in "Billy the Kid," Blyth was yet to make his "Hunger Games" appearance. The Juilliard-grad started his career all the way back in 2010 with supporting roles in the films "Robin Hood" and "Pelican Blood," after which he landed his first lead role in 2018's "Scott and Sid." More lead roles followed, and in 2021 Deadline reported that Blyth had been cast in "Billy the Kid."

The Western drama follows the titular gunfighter from his arrival in 1871 New York with his Irish immigrant parents, all the way up to his involvement in the legendary Lincoln County War and its aftermath. Episode 1 sees a 12-year-old Billy McCarty (played by Jonah Collier) arriving in New York only to lose his father, forcing him to very quickly grow up. After that the series tells a sweeping tale of McCarty's life which may not have received the best reviews, but is worthy of recognition beyond becoming a lost MGM+ series.