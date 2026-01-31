Chris Pratt And Ethan Hawke Starred In A Forgotten Western Directed By A Daredevil Actor

Vincent D'Onofrio might be best known these days for playing Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in the Marvel TV shows "Daredevil" and "Daredevil: Born Again,", but the actor has played several memorable roles across his career. D'Onofrio broke through with his turn in Stanley Kubrick's "Full Metal Jacket," after which he went on to star in films like "Men In Black," "The Magnificent Seven," "Strange Days," and "Jurassic World." He also branched out into directing with the 2005 short "Five Minutes, Mr. Welles," itself a follow-up to his cameo as Orson Welles in Tim Burton's "Ed Wood." Then, after helming the musical slasher (!) "Don't Go in the Woods" in 2010, D'Onofrio directed (and appeared in) "The Kid," the 2019 Western starring the likes of Ethan Hawke, Chris Pratt, Dane DeHaan, and Adam Baldwin.

So, what's "The Kid" about? The film tackles the story of Old West outlaw and gunfighter Billy the Kid, himself having inspired older Western movies like Sam Peckinpah's visceral "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid" and Howard Hughes' underwhelming "The Outlaw." D'Onofrio, however, dramatizes the legendary showdown between Billy the Kid (DeHaan) and Sheriff Pat Garrett (Hawke) with distinctly different themes in mind. His picture centers on Rio (Jake Schur), a 14-year-old whose traumatic childhood adds an unsavory quality to his coming-of-age journey. Just as Rio decides to make a run for freedom, though, his cruel Uncle Grant (Pratt) steps in to ensure that doesn't happen.

While "The Kid" does its best to approach the Billy Kid mythos from the perspective of a child whose life has been afflicted by the violent men in his life, it doesn't have anything particularly new to say. Even so, it's a valiant directorial effort by D'Onofrio that's worth checking out, assuming you're a fan of Westerns that are fairly meditative in nature.