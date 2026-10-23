Star Trek's Brent Spiner Was Fired From The Star Wars Universe Years Before Data

Prior to landing the high-profile role of Data on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Brent Spiner was briefly part of the "Star Wars" universe. So briefly, in fact, that we probably never even got a chance to listen to him perform the role he was recruited for, as the actor was fired from his "Star Wars" gig before his work made it to air.

On an episode of the chat show "Dropping Names with Brent and Jonny," as hosted by Spiner and his "Next Generation" co-star Jonathan Frakes, Spiner and Frakes were interviewing Terry Matalas — the showrunner on "Star Trek: Picard" Season 3 and the acclaimed Marvel TV series "VisionQuest" — when Matalas asked Spiner point blank if he had ever been fired from anything in his acting career. Spiner admitted that he had, although he hemmed and hawed for a moment, being coy about what the job was.

Finally, Spiner let it slip that he was fired from one of the radio versions of the original "Star Wars" movie trilogy, a rare piece of "Star Wars" media. Matalas immediately wanted more information, and he claimed to own the radio version of "Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back" on cassette. Spiner capitulated, explaining:

"I can't tell that story. It's a long story. [...] It's a very embarrassing story. [...] It was actually a radio show. But a big radio show. I was doing 'Star Wars.'"

He even recalled the one line he was supposed to say, which was "Captain, the Millennium Falcon has landed." When he tried to repeat the line, however, he stumbled over the phrase "Millennium Falcon," which, he added, he also did back in the 1980s. In other words, Spiner was fired because he couldn't say the term without getting tongue-twisted.