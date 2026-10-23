Batman's Status During Clayface Explained By DC Studios Co-Head

Spoilers follow.

The first movie in James Gunn's DC Universe was 2025's "Superman," followed this year by a spin-off about Kal-El's cousin, "Supergirl." From there, you'd think the logical third movie for a cinematic DC Universe would be a Batman movie, which is what DC Studios did ... sort of. Their latest project is James Watkins' "Clayface," a horror movie starring one of Batman's more famous villains, Clayface.

While "Clayface" takes place primarily in Gotham City, Batman doesn't appear and no one ever mentions him. A viewer can be left wondering if the movie is meant to take place before Batman has debuted as a crimefighter. But DC Studios' Co-Chairman Peter Safran clarified this in an interview with Collider.

Asked if you're meant to assume while watching "Clayface" that Batman is out there fighting crime somewhere else in Gotham, Safran answered bluntly "Yes." Beyond that, he didn't offer much more specificity beyond confirmation that, yes, Batman exists in the DCU:

"[James Gunn and I] haven't really talked about what [Batman is] doing during the actual events of 'Clayface.' But Batman is there. This is the introduction to the live-action Gotham. We showed a silhouette of Batman in 'Creature Commandos,' so you know he's around, but this is the first step into the world of Gotham for us."

The DCU has sat at an impasse with the Dark Knight because there's a competing, non-canonical Batman movie franchise right now. Everyone involved with DC and/or "The Batman," Batman himself Robert Pattinson included, has stressed "The Batman" franchise will not be integrated into the DCU. That preserves writer-director Matt Reeves' creative control, but it sure is a headache for the DCU that they can't cast a new Batman without the risk of confusing audiences.