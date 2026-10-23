Why Dr. Caitlyn Corr From Clayface Looks So Familiar

"Clayface" marks the unusual next chapter of the rebooted DC Universe, following swiftly on the heels of James Gunn's "Superman" and Craig Gillespie's "Supergirl" earlier this year — but with much less fanfare. More modestly-budgeted compared to its two predecessors (and thus better set up for success at the box office) and boasting a hard R-rating, the villain origin story is taking a dramatically different approach to building out this franchise. Everything about the project, from newcomer Tom Rhys Harries in the title role as Matt Hagen to the choice to flesh out (if you'll pardon the pun) this most unusual member of Batman's rogues gallery, suggests that this is a film best suited to the shadows.

Everything, that is, except for the most recognizable member of its supporting cast. "Clayface" isn't entirely fated to slide under the radar, not when it boasts an actor as talented as Naomi Ackie. Cast as Dr. Caitlyn Corr, an original character created for the film (but perhaps loosely based on the character of Stella Bates, seen in the Clayface-centric episode of "Batman: The Animated Series" titled "Mudslide"), Ackie plays a pivotal role as Hagen's potential savior and possible love interest. A biotech CEO who provides the desperate actor with the means to heal his facial disfigurement, Corr's experimental treatment instead makes matters worse and sets Hagen on a path that will ultimately end in his transformation into the monstrous Clayface.

But if you found yourself taken by Ackie's performance in the midst of all the body-horror action and wondered where you've seen her before, you've come to the right place.