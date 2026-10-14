John Cena's 126-Minute Action Movie Is Officially Apple TV's Biggest Streaming Hit

Skydance's IP-centric approach to film production has, according to critics, hit a nadir with the generic "Matchbox: The Movie." Directed by celebrated stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave, whose "Extraction" and "Extraction 2" are perfectly enjoyable, skillfully made action movies, this attempt to make a compelling film out a die-cast toy car brand devoid of lore never justifies its existence outside of being a feature-length commercial. If this is what we can expect from Skydance and Mattel Studios in the future, Paramount and Warner Bros. (which are both being run by David Ellison loyalists Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg) might not be long for this world.

"Matchbox: The Movie" currently holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 24%, and was released with very little fanfare to Apple TV on October 9, 2026. The film was greenlit after the blockbuster success of "Barbie," with Mattel figuring that its line of toys, many of which have been popular for over 60 years, could also be made into movies that capitalize on their nostalgic value. Given the box office windfall Hasbro took in with the "Transformers" movies, this made financial sense. But they took a bath this year with Travis Knight's well-received "Masters of the Universe" (which grossed $114 million worldwide against a $200 million budget), and "Matchbox: The Movie" has been relegated to streaming.

So Skydance and Mattel are keeping a close eye on the streaming numbers for "Matchbox: The Movie," and, at present, they have to be pleased that the John Cena-led film is currently the top rated movie on Apple TV.