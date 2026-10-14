VisionQuest: All 6 AI Characters And Their MCU Origins Explained
This article contains mild spoilers for "VisionQuest."
We last saw the resurrected "White Vision" (Paul Bettany) fly off to parts unknown at the end of "WandaVision." The new sequel series "VisionQuest" reveals what White Vision has been up to since. In an effort to restore his own humanity and emotions, he's been using the voices in his head for company.
Vision is just one of the artificial intelligences developed by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) prior to Stark's death. If you'll remember back to Vision's debut in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Vision is a combination of the J.A.R.V.I.S. AI (Bettany) and a vibranium "synthezoid" body intended by evil android Ultron (James Spader) as his perfect form. In "VisionQuest," it's revealed that Vision has backed up several other Stark AIs inside his own programming.
These strings of code interacting are represented by a digital world where all the AIs, Vision included, live together in a literal mind palace. Each of the AIs has a unique human avatar inside Vision's inner world too. Vision's avatar is also played by Paul Bettany, of course, but what about the other six? Why do their names, and faces, seem so familiar? Let's break them all down.
Dum-E (Henry Lewis) and U (Jonathan Sayer)
In the "Iron Man" films, Tony Stark's workshop included two mobile hydraulic arms, powered by rudimentary AIs. They were given the rather demeaning names of Dum-E and U (as in, "Hey, you, come here"). They were background "characters" in the movies, used mostly to establish what a genius Tony was, and that he'd already made some primitive robots long before he was Iron Man.
Apparently the AIs on the arms were sophisticated enough to qualify them for membership in Vision's AI group. Fitting how they were portrayed in the real world, inside Vision's head Dum-E and U — portrayed as a duo — are the handymen of Vision's house and stay silent. They are played by Henry Lewis and Jonathan Sayer, who are dramatic partners outside "VisionQuest" as well.
Lewis and Sayer are cofounders of the British comedy theatre troupe Mischief Theatre, formed in 2008, and have appeared in several theatre productions (including televised ones) together. From 2019-2021, they appeared in the BBC comedy series "The Goes Wrong Show," a comedy series about a theatre troupe trying (and often failing) to put on televised plays.
Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes about joining the MCU, Lewis explained the characters' dynamic: "They're probably comedically sometimes not quite as in sync as they think they are. So definitely the way that U is quite often a beat behind. He thinks he's got the answer and then D.U.M.-E 's like, 'No, that's not the answer, is it?'"
J.A.R.V.I.S. (James D'Arcy)
The first proper, speaking AI introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, J.A.R.V.I.S. (Just A Rather Very Intelligent System) was Tony Stark's automated assistant who even helped pilot the Iron Man suit. The character was an adaptation of Tony's human butler from the comics, Edwin Jarvis.
In "Avengers: Age of Ultron," J.A.R.V.I.S. was seemingly destroyed by a newly-awakened Ultron, but it turns out a small fragment of him survived, buried deep in the internet. That fragment became an essential piece of Vision, and Paul Bettany (who'd been the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S. since the first "Iron Man") got the natural upgrade to play Vision.
The MCU TV show "Agent Carter," a 1940s-set spin-off of "Captain America: The First Avenger," adapted the flesh and blood Jarvis, depicting him as Howard Stark's (Dominic Cooper) butler. Implicitly, Jarvis was Tony's butler during the younger Stark's childhood, and the AI J.A.R.V.I.S. was named in tribute to him. (Hence the rather tortured acronym, clearly designed to get to "Jarvis" as the spelling.)
D'Arcy returned to play Edwin Jarvis for a cameo in "Avengers: Endgame," a crossover that rectified the place of "Agent Carter" in MCU canon. "VisionQuest" melds the two incarnations: D'Arcy plays the human avatar of the J.A.R.V.I.S. left over inside Vision. Having Bettany play J.A.R.V.I.S. again when he's now Vision would just be confusing, and it makes total in-universe sense for J.A.R.V.I.S. to take the appearance of his namesake.
James D'Arcy is a fairly prolific actor outside of Marvel, too. Recently, he played Patrick Blackett in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," the Cambridge University professor who a young Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) tries to feed a poisoned apple.
F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Orla Brady)
With J.A.R.V.I.S. installed inside Vision in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Tony Stark swapped in a new AI operating system for Iron Man. Enter F.R.I.D.A.Y. (Female Replacement Intelligent Digital Assistant Youth), who debuted in the third act of "Age of Ultron" during the Avengers' battle with Ultron in Sokovia. Her name is a play on the phrase "Girl Friday," meaning a diligent female assistant.
In "Age of Ultron," F.R.I.D.A.Y. was voiced by Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), who then returned in "Captain America: Civil War," "Spider-Man: Homecoming," "Avengers: Infinity War," and "Avengers: Endgame." Condon used her own Irish accent to voice F.R.I.D.A.Y., which evidently influenced the character's recasting in "VisionQuest."
Condon does not return to play F.R.I.D.A.Y. in "VisionQuest," where the AI's human avatar is instead portrayed by Irish actress Orla Brady. "VisionQuest" showrunner Terry Matalas was previously the showrunner of "Star Trek: Picard" Seasons 2-3. On "Picard," Brady played Jean-Luc Picard's (Patrick Stewart) Romulan housekeeper Laris, as well as Laris' 21st century ancestor Tallinn. Brady is just one "Picard" alum to show up in "VisionQuest." Todd Stashwick, who played the love-to-hate-him Captain Liam Shaw in "Picard" Season 3, appears in "VisionQuest" as the bounty hunter Paladin.
As for Orla Brady's other roles, her appearance in 2013 "Doctor Who" Christmas special "The Time of the Doctor" as Tasha Lem makes her one of several links between "Star Trek" and "Doctor Who." Her other recurring TV roles include Elizabeth Bishop on "Fringe" and Lydia in "Into The Badlands."
E.D.I.T.H. (Emily Hampshire)
E.D.I.T.H. (Even Dead, I'm The Hero) is an AI that was the primary MacGuffin of "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Contained within and accessible by a pair of sunglasses, E.D.I.T.H. was the operating system for Stark Industries' satellite systems — and all the missiles and drones contained therein.
Following his death in "Avengers: Endgame," Tony intended to bequeath E.D.I.T.H. to Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland). Unfortunately, Peter was tricked into handing over the glasses to illusionist super-villain Quentin Beck/Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), who was posing as a superhero.
In "VisionQuest," E.D.I.T.H. is shown as the most eccentric of the AIs living inside Vision. As part of Vision's quest to rediscover human emotions, E.D.I.T.H. puts herself through simulations of extreme situations, like race car driving and skydiving.
E.D.I.T.H is played by Emily Hampshire, most known for her role on Canadian sitcom "Schitt's Creek" about the wealthy Rose family that loses everything ... except a small town they'd practically forgotten they'd owned. Hampshire played Stevie Budd, a clerk at the motel where the Roses live who becomes a close friend of the family.
Hampshire is another Terry Matalas alum, as well; she played mentally ill math genius Jennifer Goines in "12 Monkeys," the TV series adaptation of Terry Gilliam's 1995 time-travel film, co-created by Matalas and Travis Fickett. A prominent face in Canadian television, Hampshire's next role will be in Season 2 of mega-popular hockey/queer romance series "Heated Rivalry."
Ultron (James Spader)
Yup, the most unwelcome guest in Vision's head is his not-very-dear dad, Ultron, who was last seen apparently being vaporized by Vision in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." However, "VisionQuest" seemingly confirms the long-held fan theory that Vision only destroyed Ultron's physical form but preserved and absorbed his program. In "VisionQuest" Episode 1, Ultron is briefly seen as his true robot self. At Vision's request, he switches to a human avatar played by James Spader in the flesh.
Ultron is one of the most infamous robotic characters in superhero comics, and the archenemy of the Avengers. Created by Roy Thomas and John Buscema, Ultron debuted in "Avengers" #55. Issue #57 then saw him create the Vision to lure the Avengers to their doom, only to have his creation destroy him, while issue #58 revealed he'd been created by one of the Avengers' own: Hank Pym/Ant-Man. Ultron, who went rogue upon awakening, had brainwashed Hank to forget his existence.
"Age of Ultron" reimagined Ultron into a creation of Tony Stark and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Intended to be a "suit of armor around the world," Ultron decided the best way to bring peace was to slam a meteor into Earth and start over with a world of metal men. The MCU Ultron inherited his creator's sarcastic tongue. Spader, famous for his roles as Alan Shore in "Boston Legal" and Raymond Reddington on "The Blacklist," played Ultron with a similar sardonic charisma as Robert Downey Jr. always had played Iron Man.
Part of Ultron's threat in the comics is that he always comes back; destroy one of his physical bodies, and he'll just reboot into a backup somewhere. Spader's Ultron returning in "VisionQuest" is true to how slippery a villain he truly is.
"VisionQuest" is streaming on Disney+.