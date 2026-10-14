VisionQuest: All 6 AI Characters And Their MCU Origins Explained

This article contains mild spoilers for "VisionQuest."

We last saw the resurrected "White Vision" (Paul Bettany) fly off to parts unknown at the end of "WandaVision." The new sequel series "VisionQuest" reveals what White Vision has been up to since. In an effort to restore his own humanity and emotions, he's been using the voices in his head for company.

Vision is just one of the artificial intelligences developed by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) prior to Stark's death. If you'll remember back to Vision's debut in "Avengers: Age of Ultron," Vision is a combination of the J.A.R.V.I.S. AI (Bettany) and a vibranium "synthezoid" body intended by evil android Ultron (James Spader) as his perfect form. In "VisionQuest," it's revealed that Vision has backed up several other Stark AIs inside his own programming.

These strings of code interacting are represented by a digital world where all the AIs, Vision included, live together in a literal mind palace. Each of the AIs has a unique human avatar inside Vision's inner world too. Vision's avatar is also played by Paul Bettany, of course, but what about the other six? Why do their names, and faces, seem so familiar? Let's break them all down.