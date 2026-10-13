5 Forgotten Monster Movies That Still Hold Up Today

On the VHS edition of Clive Barker's "Nightbreed," the director appears in an introduction in which he explained why monsters, the main characters of his opus, were always appealing to him. "I've always loved monsters," he said. "I think there's a corner in all of us that envies their powers, that would love to live forever, or to fly, or to change shape at will." And, really, Barker nails it. We keep watching monster movies because, while we may be repulsed by a creature's aggressive savagery, there is a freeing quality to seeing them at work. A monster cannot help but be a monster, so why not allow ourselves to feel a little bit at home in their presence? Barker said they were "repulsive and fascinating," which are opposites ... yet both are true.

I, too, have always loved monsters, repulsed and fascinated just like Barker. Monsters are regular stars of all human stories, stretching back to the earliest days of our species. And throughout the history of the medium, filmmakers have incessantly and enthusiastically invented creatures, mutants, aliens, and other spirits from the imagination, visually realized to terrify us. Who doesn't love a giant animal with dripping fangs, a radioactive gorilla-whale, a shambling zombie, a humanoid killer with claws, or some kind of bonkers chimera with a hunger for human brains? These things are our friends.

While we may all remember creature features like "King Kong," "Godzilla," or "Alien" (all of which made our list of the 15 best monster movies of all time), some of you may not recall the following titles. Allow us at /Film to introduce you to the following five forgotten monster movies that, despite their ages, hold up today.