Dragon Ball: Goku's 5 Strongest Forms, Ranked

"Dragon Ball" is arguably the anime show, the franchise that is most synonymous with the medium of anime and became the foundation for countless tropes and archetypes that are still heavily used over 40 years later. Akira Toriyama may have never planned to create something like "Dragon Ball Z," but he knew how to change the story to respond to fan reactions and give his readers exactly what they'd enjoy most. Now, Goku is the archetypical anime protagonist — the basis for virtually every anime protagonist that's come after him.

Indeed, Goku is not only the prototype for the charismatic, perpetually-hungry, hard-working protagonist we find in most action anime, but he is also the ceiling of power that any and all superheroes are compared to. Goku was heavily inspired by Superman, and in turn Superman has come to resemble Goku. The two characters share not only tragic backstories but a penchant for never running out of new powers and never fully reaching their peak potential. Much like Superman, Goku's powers are as strong as writers want them to be in any particular moment, with the character continuously evolving to new and more powerful forms as he encounters stronger enemies.

But which are Goku's strongest forms? Though it might be easy to just say "the last ones we saw in the anime," it's not that easy. Some transformations are generally powerful while others are very specifically useful. With that in mind, let's take a look at Goku's 5 strongest forms.