Gorilla Grodd Revealed In First Set Photos From James Gunn's Superman Spin-Off Series

James Gunn's charming crowd-pleaser "Superman" kicked off the DC Universe in 2025, and now we've just had our first look at the next installment in the franchise. Photos from the set of Jimmy Olsen spin-off series "The People Vs Gorilla Grodd" show a fully practical Grodd on the campus of Atlanta's Georgia Institute of Technology. It remains unclear whether the final version of the show will replace him with CGI or a combination of practical and CGI effects. For now, the practical Grodd suit has provided us all with some highly amusing set photos.

The shots come via AtlantaDCFans on X (formerly Twitter), with several images showing Grodd in smart attire, as well as a cap and gown, suggesting the series involves him graduating from college at some point.

EXCLUSIVE: First Look at Gorilla Grodd in The People Vs Gorilla Grodd pic.twitter.com/EX2fGv7ANn — ATL DC (@AtlantaDCFans) September 9, 2026

The super-intelligent great ape can be seen standing on-campus surrounded by students in what is a surprisingly conspicuous shoot for the series. No green screens here. Meanwhile, DCFilmNews opines that the practical gorilla suit is a "placeholder" and will be replaced by CGI in the series.

In a separate tweet, the outlet posted a video and speculated that Grodd voice actor Jimmy Tatro could be heard speaking over a sound system. Since he's only voicing Grodd in the series, it would make sense for the crew to play his lines over a speaker on-set, though this remains unconfirmed for now. Elsewhere, Home of DCU posted another set photo of Eduardo Franco, who's thought to be playing Matter-Eater Lad, laying on a couch under an umbrella.