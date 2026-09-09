15 Years Ago Today: One Of The Best Martial Arts Movies Ever Made Flopped In Theaters

The original 1976 "Rocky" has transcended merely being a great movie to become the pop cultural blueprint for "boxing movie." Any movie trying to surpass "Rocky," its own sequels included, is as foolish as a novice fighter trying to knock out a heavyweight champion. But if one fighting movie recaptures the human spirit in "Rocky," it's Gavin O'Connor's 2011 "Warrior."

While "Warrior" is about pairs of men fighting in caged rings, it actually focuses on a different sport: mixed martial arts (MMA), which is more acrobatic with the grappling of wrestling. O'Connor and his actors bring the full-throated intensity of the sport to the screen, but the characters carry extra weight into the ring.

The leads of "Warrior" are two brothers — Tommy (Tom Hardy) and Brendan Conlon (Joel Edgerton), both trained by their father, Paddy Conlon (Nick Nolte) as fighters. The brothers have been estranged since childhood, when Brendan didn't leave with Tommy and their mother to escape Paddy's alcoholism. Tommy, returning home a disillusioned Marine, goes to his dad for help training for an upcoming tournament, Sparta. Brendan, now a high school teacher facing foreclosure, returns to MMA and finds himself entering that same tournament as a long shot.

Upon its September 9, 2011 wide release in theaters, "Warrior" underperformed at the box office, grossing under $14 million domestic and $23 million worldwide, against a $25 million budget. Contemporary reviews note the premise and marketing campaign didn't help set the movie apart from any generic fighting movie, so it's not hard to imagine why audiences passed on something they thought they'd seen before.

But "Warrior" has found its audience since. In 2021, Gavin O'Connor even spoke with /Film for the film's tenth anniversary, with it rightfully placed in the sports movie hall of fame.