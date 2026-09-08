Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Teases A Bigger, Weirder Sequel

How lucky are we to live at a time when a movie as brilliant as "Godzilla: Minus One" not only became one of the biggest blockbuster surprises of its year, but has now also spawned a highly-anticipated sequel that looks every inch as thrilling and awe-inspiring as its predecessor? Acclaimed Japanese studio Toho was wise enough to strike while the iron was hot, quickly securing original writer/director (and visual effects wizard) Takashi Yamazaki to work his magic all over again with "Godzilla: Minus Zero." By all indications, that's exactly what he and the entire creative team have done.

We're pretty sure that's not just the hype talking, but ultimately fans will make that final judgment themselves. Thankfully, Toho has made that a little easier for us as they've released brand new footage of "Minus Zero" fresh off the extended Labor Day weekend. After all, what better way to wave farewell to summer and usher in autumn than by celebrating the King of the Monsters himself? After the first trailer revealed that Big G would be making his way to the Big Apple, this latest one gives us a much better indication of what nuclear-irradiated mayhem the kaiju will be causing this time around — along with all the pint-sized humans caught up in his wake.

We knew that "Minus Zero" would include returning stars Ryûnosuke Kamiki as former kamikaze pilot Kôichi Shikishima and Minami Hamabe as Kôichi's wife Noriko (among others), but the footage reveals several new faces joining the action this time around. These include Masami Nagasawa as weather forecaster Makoto Aoyama, Jun Kunimura as Dr. Ogata, and Kou Maehara assistant Akira Hagiwara, along with actors Kenji Mizuhashi, Eita Okuno, and Kai Inowaki in undisclosed roles. But enough yammering from me. Check out the new trailer above!