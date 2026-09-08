Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Teases A Bigger, Weirder Sequel
How lucky are we to live at a time when a movie as brilliant as "Godzilla: Minus One" not only became one of the biggest blockbuster surprises of its year, but has now also spawned a highly-anticipated sequel that looks every inch as thrilling and awe-inspiring as its predecessor? Acclaimed Japanese studio Toho was wise enough to strike while the iron was hot, quickly securing original writer/director (and visual effects wizard) Takashi Yamazaki to work his magic all over again with "Godzilla: Minus Zero." By all indications, that's exactly what he and the entire creative team have done.
We're pretty sure that's not just the hype talking, but ultimately fans will make that final judgment themselves. Thankfully, Toho has made that a little easier for us as they've released brand new footage of "Minus Zero" fresh off the extended Labor Day weekend. After all, what better way to wave farewell to summer and usher in autumn than by celebrating the King of the Monsters himself? After the first trailer revealed that Big G would be making his way to the Big Apple, this latest one gives us a much better indication of what nuclear-irradiated mayhem the kaiju will be causing this time around — along with all the pint-sized humans caught up in his wake.
We knew that "Minus Zero" would include returning stars Ryûnosuke Kamiki as former kamikaze pilot Kôichi Shikishima and Minami Hamabe as Kôichi's wife Noriko (among others), but the footage reveals several new faces joining the action this time around. These include Masami Nagasawa as weather forecaster Makoto Aoyama, Jun Kunimura as Dr. Ogata, and Kou Maehara assistant Akira Hagiwara, along with actors Kenji Mizuhashi, Eita Okuno, and Kai Inowaki in undisclosed roles. But enough yammering from me. Check out the new trailer above!
Godzilla Minus Zero leans more into science fiction than the previous movie
It's going to take more than a little explosion to keep Godzilla down. The big guy's back, and this time, he's going global — and in IMAX, no less. This sequel seems much more sci-fi heavy than the previous film (a floating village? What is this, Hollow Earth?), and the final few seconds seem to heavily imply that there's another potentially more powerful creature around who's going to make Godzilla's life a bit more difficult. We can't wait to see who it is.
Interestingly, the marketing language in this trailer is making it seem like this film will be the end of the line for this burgeoning iteration of the beloved character — or at least the end of the story that Takashi Yamazaki wants to tell. Phrases like "there is no third time" and "everything ends here" feel pretty definitive. And hey, we respect the heck out of an auteur who says what he has to say and gets out while the getting is good, instead of dragging a franchise on and on through a seemingly endless slog of sequels (cough, Michael Bay's "Transformers"). We're just surprised Yamazaki is poised to actually follow through on that decision so (relatively) early, after the first film's staggering success.
"Godzilla Minus Zero" hits theaters in North America on November 6, 2026.