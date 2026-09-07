How Mark Hamill Channeled His Childhood For One Of His Stephen King Roles

Mark Hamill has, to date, starred in three movie adaptations of Stephen King stories. First, in 1992, Hamill appeared in the horror movie "Sleepwalkers" (a part he admittedly forgot all about). Decades later, he starred in two back-to-back King releases in 2025: "Life of Chuck" and "The Long Walk." In the former, Hamill plays a kindly grandfather; in the latter, he's a brutal military officer known only as "the Major."

Hamill's Major is assigned to oversee the titular walk, a competition where several young men have to walk indefinitely until only one of them is left alive. If they slow down or stop, they're shot, but the last man standing wins great wealth. The Major positions himself more like a demanding coach or a brutal father figure to the boys under his charge. He speaks to them with pride for having the "sack" to do the Long Walk at all. His eyes are concealed behind thick shades, because we never get a true look at the real man underneath the Major's performance (if there even is one), but Hamill's larger-than-life presence and growling voice fit well for a villain who's more of a symbol.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter in 2025, Hamill discussed a close-to-home influence for his performance. Mark Hamill's father, William Thomas Hamill, was a long-serving U.S. Naval officer, and Hamill has described his dad as "an authoritarian" who would perform military-like inspections of Mark and his siblings' bedrooms. Living in a military household also gave Hamill, in childhood, a distant look at how far and sadistically some unit commanders push their soldiers.