The Best Stephen King Movie Of The 21st Century Is Streaming On HBO Max

If there was any doubt that Stephen King remains one of our most relevant pop storytellers, they were put to bed last year. No less than three films and two shows based on the horror maestro's books and short stories made their way to the screen in 2025, and they were all extremely topical. (Yes, even "The Monkey.") From showing us how the world could end to reminding us that capitalism is a monster that will gleefully chew you up and spit you out, the recent spate of Stephen King movie and TV series adaptations have hit painfully close to home. For my money, though, none of them packed a gut-wrenching punch on the same level as the big screen version of "The Long Walk." In fact, I might go so far as to call it the best Stephen King movie of this century.

Adapted from King's 1979 novel of the same name, "The Long Walk" takes place in a dystopian version of the 20th Century U.S. that's been devastated by warfare and is now controlled by a dictatorial, militaristic regime. If that sounds uncomfortably familiar, rest assured, it's entirely by design. That also goes for the movie's plot, in which young men compete in a televised contest where they must walk nonstop at a pace of three miles per hour. Should they fail to do so after three warnings in a row, they're shot and killed on sight, with the last man standing being declared the winner.

"The Long Walk" was a modest success at the box office, but it certainly warrants more attention than it's gotten. Thankfully, that's exactly what's happening now that it's streaming on HBO Max, with the film having climbed to the top of the streamer's charts stateside as of July 13, 2026 (per FlixPatrol).