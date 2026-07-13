The Best Stephen King Movie Of The 21st Century Is Streaming On HBO Max
If there was any doubt that Stephen King remains one of our most relevant pop storytellers, they were put to bed last year. No less than three films and two shows based on the horror maestro's books and short stories made their way to the screen in 2025, and they were all extremely topical. (Yes, even "The Monkey.") From showing us how the world could end to reminding us that capitalism is a monster that will gleefully chew you up and spit you out, the recent spate of Stephen King movie and TV series adaptations have hit painfully close to home. For my money, though, none of them packed a gut-wrenching punch on the same level as the big screen version of "The Long Walk." In fact, I might go so far as to call it the best Stephen King movie of this century.
Adapted from King's 1979 novel of the same name, "The Long Walk" takes place in a dystopian version of the 20th Century U.S. that's been devastated by warfare and is now controlled by a dictatorial, militaristic regime. If that sounds uncomfortably familiar, rest assured, it's entirely by design. That also goes for the movie's plot, in which young men compete in a televised contest where they must walk nonstop at a pace of three miles per hour. Should they fail to do so after three warnings in a row, they're shot and killed on sight, with the last man standing being declared the winner.
"The Long Walk" was a modest success at the box office, but it certainly warrants more attention than it's gotten. Thankfully, that's exactly what's happening now that it's streaming on HBO Max, with the film having climbed to the top of the streamer's charts stateside as of July 13, 2026 (per FlixPatrol).
The Long Walk is an all-timer of a Stephen King adaptation
Stephen King's "The Long Walk" novel was essentially "The Hunger Games" decades before Suzanne Collins created that world of Panem. So, it's only fitting that Francis Lawrence, who has directed all but the original "Hunger Games" movie, was hired to call the shots on the film version. Freed from the restraints of a PG-13 rating and the artistic limitations inherent to any modern big budget venture, Lawrence and screenwriter JT Mollner ("Strange Darling") go hard when it comes to the brutal executions and emotional devastation in "The Long Walk." Like other great King adaptations, however, the movie is also sensitive in the way it juxtaposes its unflinching violence with candid depictions of male camaraderie and vulnerability. It's a powerful story that will leave you feeling drained, even as it champions fighting back over suffering in dignified silence.
Moreover, /Film's BJ Colangelo rightly contested that "The Long Walk" deserved to make history by winning the first-ever Oscar for casting. (Ultimately, it wasn't even nominated, but that's a matter unto itself.) Indeed, the film's actors are spectacular across the board, with Cooper Hoffman ("Licorice Pizza") and David Jonsson ("Alien: Romulus") giving us a bromance for the ages as the movie's respective leads, Ray and Pete. Ben Wang ("Karate Kid: Legends"), Tut Nyuot ("The Witcher: Blood Origin"), Judy Greer ("13 Going on 30"), and more besides will similarly break your heart with their supporting turns. Meanwhile, Mark Hamill (I suspect you know who he is) is terrifyingly merciless as the nameless Major who oversees The Long Walk itself.
My advice: Stream "The Long Walk" on HBO Max and get ready to be hurt (in a good way), be it for the first time or otherwise.