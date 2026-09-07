How Shailene Woodley Feels About Being Cut As Mary Jane From The Amazing Spider-Man 2

"The Amazing Spider-Man 2" ended its short-lived franchise, including plans for not only further adventures of Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker but many spin-off films as well. One plan was actually cut before the movie even hit theaters.

You may remember that actress Shailene Woodley was cast as Mary Jane Watson, set to appear so she could take over as Peter's love interest following the death of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone). Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter in August 2026, Woodley described MJ as "her dream [role]." She continued: "Spider-Man's my favorite superhero; Mary Jane was my favorite character growing up. So, when I got it, I was like, 'This is so exciting!'"

Woodley was born in 1991, so she was the right age to grow up on the Sam Raimi "Spider-Man" movies. However, you probably already know that Woodley's MJ was nowhere to be seen in "The Amazing Spider-Man 2." As director Marc Webb told THR before the film's release: "I made a creative decision to streamline the story and focus on Peter and Gwen and their relationship. Shailene is an incredibly talented actress, and while we only shot a few scenes with Mary Jane, we all love working with her."

Woodley found out she was being cut via phone call: "They were like, 'Let's wait for [Gwen] to die, and then we'll introduce Mary Jane.' Which made sense, but then they didn't make that film. So, there was no reintroduction. That's what I was told, but again, who knows what the truth is? I could have been terrible, and they were like, 'We can't do this.'"

Indeed, Woodley told Vanity Fair back in 2014 her first worry was, "Oh, my God, was I awful?"