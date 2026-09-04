Who Plays Sinestro On Lanterns

We are smack dab in the middle of "Lanterns" Season 1 on HBO Max. Though not the cosmic space adventure that many "Green Lantern" fans imagined, it finally gives Hal Jordan and John Stewart some meaningful screen time in live-action in the DC Universe. "Lanterns" is more like "True Detective" meets "Watchmen." But that doesn't mean things aren't going to get a little cosmic. To that end, Sinestro, Green Lantern's most notorious foe, is finally entering the game.

The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops who are drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The Manhunters are the true villains of "Lanterns," but Episode 4 does herald the arrival of Sinestro, who was previously teased in the trailer released during San Diego Comic-Con.

Sinestro, who was played by Mark Strong in the "Green Lantern" movie, is one of the hero's most notorious and powerful villains. If he has an arch-nemesis, this is it. That's why it's a little surprising that this show reveals Sinestro locked away in prison, meaning he's not going to be the foe at the center of the action. He and Hal Jordan have a history, one that took place largely off-screen.

All the same, the introduction of Sinestro to the new DC Universe is an important moment. So, who is the actor behind the famed comic book villain? That honor belongs to Ulrich Thomsen. Though not a name people may recognize off the bat, the Danish character actor brings decades worth of experience to the role.