Who Plays Sinestro On Lanterns
We are smack dab in the middle of "Lanterns" Season 1 on HBO Max. Though not the cosmic space adventure that many "Green Lantern" fans imagined, it finally gives Hal Jordan and John Stewart some meaningful screen time in live-action in the DC Universe. "Lanterns" is more like "True Detective" meets "Watchmen." But that doesn't mean things aren't going to get a little cosmic. To that end, Sinestro, Green Lantern's most notorious foe, is finally entering the game.
The series follows new recruit John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler), two intergalactic cops who are drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The Manhunters are the true villains of "Lanterns," but Episode 4 does herald the arrival of Sinestro, who was previously teased in the trailer released during San Diego Comic-Con.
Sinestro, who was played by Mark Strong in the "Green Lantern" movie, is one of the hero's most notorious and powerful villains. If he has an arch-nemesis, this is it. That's why it's a little surprising that this show reveals Sinestro locked away in prison, meaning he's not going to be the foe at the center of the action. He and Hal Jordan have a history, one that took place largely off-screen.
All the same, the introduction of Sinestro to the new DC Universe is an important moment. So, who is the actor behind the famed comic book villain? That honor belongs to Ulrich Thomsen. Though not a name people may recognize off the bat, the Danish character actor brings decades worth of experience to the role.
Ulrich Thomsen is an underappreciated, reliable character actor
Ulrich Thomsen got his start as an actor in the mid-'90s, appearing in movies such as "Nightwatch" and shows like "Charlot and Charlotte." He worked reasonably steadily in various projects throughout the rest of the decade, though many of those projects, including TV movies like "Deep Water," probably aren't going to draw a lot of recognition for the average viewer.
His best known role came in 1998 as Christian in the movie "The Celebration," a dark comedy that earned Thomsen a great deal of acclaim. The following year, he appeared as Davidov in "The World is Not Enough." Though not considered one of the best "James Bond" movies, having any part in that legendary franchise is worthy of mention for any actor.
Thomsen also had a part in "Kingdom of Heaven," a movie that Ridley Scott regrets the theatrical cut of, though the director's cut is generally considered to be one of his lesser-sung masterworks. Some of his other notable movie roles from the 2000s include "Hitman," "Killing Me Softly," and "The International." In the 2010s, his key movie roles include "Season of the Witch" alongside Nicolas Cage and 2011's "The Thing" prequel.
Some of his most recognizable roles have come on the small screen. Thomsen was the star of "Banshee," playing Kai Proctor. The actor also had a memorable stretch on NBC's "The Blacklist." Several years ago, he had a memorable role on HBO's "The New Pope."
Thomsen has well over 100 acting credits to his name amassed over a 30-year career. So he's very much the kind of actor people are going to recognize, even if they can't pinpoint where they know him from.
"Lanterns" is streaming now on HBO Max.