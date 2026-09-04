Silo Season 4 Trailer Brings Both Timelines Together For The Final Season
Apple TV deserves more credit for releasing some genuinely great original shows that seem to be ignored by the masses. Netflix gets all the attention, but I promise you: Apple TV has the goods (especially when it comes to sci-fi shows). One of the best Apple TV originals is "Silo," which has run for three exciting seasons and will be wrapping up with Season 4. Even though Season 4 isn't due to premiere until next year, we have our first real look at the big finale courtesy of a very exciting trailer that also reveals the premiere date: July 9, 2027.
Apple TV is calling this a teaser, but it's really more of a full-blown trailer hinting at the big endgame to come. It's also pretty spoiler-heavy if you haven't caught up with the show yet. But if you are caught up, as I am, this looks great. I got goosebumps watching it, especially in the final moments, which effectively bring the two timelines of the show together.
Watch the "Silo" Season 4 trailer above!
Silo Season 4 will bring the excellent Apple TV show to an end
Adapted from Hugh Howey's books, "Silo" is set in a future where the last remnants of humanity live in an underground silo following an apocalyptic event. The mythology and lore of the show are really too complicated for me to break down succinctly here, but the main focus of the show is Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), who has spent three seasons unraveling a vast conspiracy that has lead to an alarming number of twists, turns, and deaths.
Season 2 ended with a game-changing moment that took us back to the past, aka our present, and Season 3 (which I reviewed here) unleashed two separate timelines on us: one set in the current future time period of the show where everyone is living in the silo, and one set in the past that showed the origin of the silo. The final moments of this Season 4 trailer bring those timelines together as Juliette comes face to face with Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman), a Congressman from our time period who inadvertently helped create the silo project, and who has ended up in the future via some complicated means (that have lead to his memory being erased, as shown here).
Like I said, this is a great trailer. I just wish the final season was getting here sooner, but I suppose I'll have to bide my time until July 9, 2027.