Silo Season 4 Trailer Brings Both Timelines Together For The Final Season

Adapted from Hugh Howey's books, "Silo" is set in a future where the last remnants of humanity live in an underground silo following an apocalyptic event. The mythology and lore of the show are really too complicated for me to break down succinctly here, but the main focus of the show is Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson), who has spent three seasons unraveling a vast conspiracy that has lead to an alarming number of twists, turns, and deaths.

Season 2 ended with a game-changing moment that took us back to the past, aka our present, and Season 3 (which I reviewed here) unleashed two separate timelines on us: one set in the current future time period of the show where everyone is living in the silo, and one set in the past that showed the origin of the silo. The final moments of this Season 4 trailer bring those timelines together as Juliette comes face to face with Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman), a Congressman from our time period who inadvertently helped create the silo project, and who has ended up in the future via some complicated means (that have lead to his memory being erased, as shown here).

Like I said, this is a great trailer. I just wish the final season was getting here sooner, but I suppose I'll have to bide my time until July 9, 2027.