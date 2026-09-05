For All Mankind Star Joel Kinnaman's Other Apple TV Series Was A Star-Studded Disappointment

Apple TV's "For All Mankind" will end after delivering six seasons of consistently compelling sci-fi drama. Joel Kinnaman leads the show, which takes place in an alternate history wherein the Soviets landed on the moon first. In this timeline, the Soviet's triumph led to an intense space race between the USSR and the United States, which is recounted across five (as it stands) decade-spanning seasons. Every one of those seasons has been met with critical praise, making the show a nice little post-DC Extended Universe triumph for Kinnaman, and a win for Apple TV. The actor's other Apple TV series, "Imperfect Women," however, was not quite as successful. In fact, it was a bit of a critical flop.

Kinnaman came to prominence back in 2011 when he starred alongside Mireille Enos in "The Killing," a remake of a Danish crime thriller series that ran for four seasons and made Kinnaman a star outside his native Sweden. After a brief setback courtesy of the messy 2014 "Robocop" remake, the actor found a home in the DCEU, playing Rick Flag Jr. in multiple DC films and TV shows. But after John Cena's Peacemaker offed his character in 2021's "The Suicide Squad," Kinnaman branched out.

Thankfully, by that point he'd already been starring in "For All Mankind" for two years. In 2026, he tried to supplement that Apple TV hit with another show on the streamer. "Imperfect Women" was an adaptation of Araminta Hall's 2020 novel of the same name and saw Kinnaman star alongside Kate Mara, Kerry Washington, and Elisabeth Moss. Despite its solid cast, however, the show came and went without much fanfare.