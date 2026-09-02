Joel Kinnaman's Crime Thriller Series With 4 Seasons Is A Masterpiece Streaming On Hulu

Before he earned a front-row seat to the rise and fall of the DC Extended Universe, Joel Kinnaman came to the attention of global audiences via AMC's "The Killing." It was a fitting project for the Swedish-American star, considering it was based on the Scandinavian series "Forbrydelsen." Whereas the original show was based in Copenhagen and followed a Danish Detective Inspector, the American remake was set in Seattle, and starred Kinamman and Mireille Enos as homicide detectives. If you missed the show during its original run, you'll be pleased to know you can stream all four seasons right now on Hulu.

Today, Kinnaman's best-known role is that of Rick Flag Jr. in the DC Extended Universe. Of course, that ill-fated cinematic universe went out with a whimper after a string of box office flops in 2023, including the disaster of superheroic proportions that was "The Flash." By that point, however, Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr. had been killed by John Cena's Peacemaker in 2021's "The Suicide Squad." Since then, the actor has gone on to lead Apple TV's "For All Mankind," and Season 5 of that same show saw Kinnaman reunite with Mireille Enos, 12 years after their final outing as homicide detectives in "The Killing."

For fans of their AMC show, it was a momentous reunion. "The Killing" was a solid hit for the network when it debuted in April 2011, but it also introduced American viewers to Kinnaman, whose debut was aided by his unmistakable chemistry with Enos. Along with 2011's "The Darkest Hour," the show established Kinnaman's career outside Sweden, where he'd been working since appearing in the soap opera "Storstad" as a child. With "The Killing," however, he was about as far from a soap opera as he could get.