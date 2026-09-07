Ryan Gosling And A Scrubs Star Were In An Obscure '90s Western Series

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No one outside Canada has likely heard of the 1998 TV series "Nothing Too Good for a Cowboy," and its title might make you think it's a spoof from "The Simpsons." I assure you, however, that it is real. Indeed, the initial TV movie that preceded the TV series had a small role for a young Ryan Gosling, and both the movie and the TV series starred Sarah Chalke. Chalke, of course, is a longtime major TV star perhaps best known for her roles on the hit sitcom "Roseanne," "Scrubs" (she played Elliot Reed), and "Rick and Morty" (she plays Beth).

"Nothing Too Good for a Cowboy" was based on the memoirs of the real-life Canadian rancher Richmond P. Hobson, Jr., who, in 1930, teamed up with Panhandle Phillips (yes, that was his real name) and moved to the Chilcotin Country of British Columbia to found the Frontier Cattle Company. Hobson and Panhandle split up in the early 1940s, and during World War II, he moved to Vanderhoof, the geographic center of the province, where he continued ranching until his death in 1966.

Hobson's 1955 book "Nothing Too Good for a Cowboy" was actually the second part of a trilogy of memoirs that began with "Grass Beyond the Mountains" in 1951, and ended with "The Rancher Takes a Wife" in 1961. All three books serve as the basis for the 1998 TV movie and subsequent TV series. Chad Willett plays Hobson, Ted Atherton plays Panhandle Phillips, and Chalke plays Hobson's wife Gloria in the movie. Tannick Bisson plays Hobson in the TV series. Ryan Gosling was only in the movie and plays a ranch hand named Tommy. The adaptations possessed a light, comedic tone, and the TV series lasted for 26 episodes over two seasons.