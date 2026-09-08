Practical Magic 2 Review: An Unfunny, Sloppily Assembled Sequel

Susanne Bier's witchcraft comedy "Practical Magic 2" is a chittering, shabby, directionless margarita vacation. It's a rambling, shabby-chic hang-out movie for divorced Gen-X aunts who own "It's Wine O'Clock Somewhere" t-shirts. The film contains a lot of bromides about the ineffable powers of sisterhood and femalekind's super/natural advantage over their male counterparts, but really the movie is waiting, waiting, waiting to get to the moment when Sally Owens (Sandra Bullock) and her sister Gillian (Nicole Kidman) can wiggle their fingers at a blender, and magically blend up some of their patented "midnight margaritas" while Harry Nilsson's "Coconut" plays on the soundtrack.

This, of course, is a recreated moment from Griffin Dunne's original "Practical Magic" from 1998, wherein Sally's and Owen's own aunts, Frances and Jet (Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest), instigated the tradition. It was likely the "Coconut" scene in the original — a prolonged, drunken late-night kitchen dance — that cemented its reputation as a notable sleepover classic. The original, to remind readers, wasn't a huge hit in 1998, but it wormed its way deep into the pop consciousness, developing a cult audience over the years. Here in 2026, the fans of the original are now old enough to buy ankle flasks and take a few hits as they buy tickets for their bored nieces and treat them to another hit of nostalgia.

The bored nieces, however, will likely not respond to "Practical Magic 2," because it is staggeringly unfunny, and really sloppily assembled. Bier, Bullock, and Kidman have taken a Paul Feig approach to the material, assuming that constant overlapping chatter and awkward, sputtering non-communication are instantly going to be the same as humor and charm. The unfunny yammering is exacerbated by the film's loose, awkward editing. The movie itself had too many margaritas.