Strange New Worlds Season 4 Redeems One Of Star Trek's Most Mocked Jobs

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 4 Episode 7 "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass."



There's a familiar face on the last "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" — Trelane (Rhys Darby), a young Q who, back in Season 3 Episode 2 "Wedding Bell Blues," brainwashed Spock (Ethan Peck) and Christine Chapel (Jess Bush) into believing they were engaged. Since then, Trelane has been studying humanity and has discovered our highest art form, which "explores the raw unrepentant beauty of human emotion." He means, of course, the soap opera.

So Trelane has once more brainwashed the Enterprise crew into acting out one of his scripted scenarios, namely a soap opera episode playing out aboard the Enterprise. Only Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) notices what's wrong, perhaps because he has some genuine emotional issues to work through. Here to help is the Enterprise's ship counselor, Dr. Chivers.

The title, "Like Chronitons Through the Hourglass," is a play on the opening words of the famous soap opera "Days of Our Lives" — "Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives." The episode recruits long-running "Days of Our Lives" star Deidre Hall, who has played Dr. Marlena Evans (on and off) since 1976, as Dr. Chivers.

The idea of the Enterprise having a counselor goes back to "Star Trek: The Next Generation," with the main character Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis). "Next Generation" fans have often mocked Troi for her supposed uselessness at her job. Plus, a therapist sitting on the bridge right next to the captain always made it feel like Starfleet had let military protocol get too lax.

"Chronitons" zeroes in on where having a counselor onboard a starship would be genuinely useful.