30 Years Ago Today: Adam Sandler Made One Of The Worst Buddy Cop Movies Ever Made

Adam Sandler's best movies are some of the most beloved comedies of the last few decades. His bad movies? They're some of the worst comedies ever made, and I think it's fair to say even the man himself knows that. For every "Punch-Drunk Love" and "Hustle," there's a "Ridiculous 6" or "Pixels." Sandler is also responsible for one of the worst movies ever made, having produced the lousy Dana Carvey vehicle "The Master of Disguise," which to this day maintains a 1% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (turns out one critic at Long Island Press liked it). At least Sandler can claim that his 1996 buddy cop effort "Bulletproof" beat "The Master of Disguise" by a whole seven percentage points.

Three decades ago on this date, the former "Saturday Night Live" star teamed up with Damon Wayans (who also had a brief stint on that same show) to deliver an abject buddy comedy. Seriously, Clint Eastwood was once paired with a trained orangutan for an entire film and got better results. "Bulletproof" saw Wayans play an undercover cop who has to haul his former friend, Sandler, across the country to testify against his boss. Hilarity was supposed to ensue, but instead we got some of the most fascinatingly awkward attempts at comedy yet put to film.

Many of Sandler's worst movies came as a result of his Netflix deal, which was finalized in 2014 and has thus far yielded such dross as the aforementioned "The Ridiculous 6" and something called "The Do-Over," which only managed to notch one more percentage point on the Tomatometer than "Bulletproof." But even with these modern missteps in mind, his 1996 buddy comedy with Wayans remains one of his most egregious films.