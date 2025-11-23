Adam Sandler Is Responsible For One Of The Worst Movies Ever Made

Perry Andelin Blake's 2002 film "The Master of Disguise" seems like it might have worked on paper. The film was co-written by Dana Carvey, and it was meant to provide a showcase for his exceptional skills at imitation and at inventing broad, outlandish characters. Carvey has plied his talents to great effect via his years on "Saturday Night Live" (he won an Emmy in 1993), and he had starred in hit films via the two "Wayne's World" movies from about a decade earlier. Carvey would play the heir to a family of spies, each known for their camouflage abilities and their skill at imitating other people. Carvey, then, would have an organic reason to do impersonations of some celebrities, as well as put on weird, "funny" disguises.

But it was not to be. "The Master of Disguise" was a lousy, unfunny showcase for Carvey, and it was savagely panned by critics. Roger Ebert gave the film one star, writing that "The movie is like a party guest who thinks he is funny and is wrong." The film has a notorious 1% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it's a marvel that it made any money at all (it earned $43.4 million on a $16 million budget). There has been no re-litigation of the film, and it now has a reputation as one of the most horrid movies ever made.

And, wouldn't you know it, the film is Adam Sandler's fault. Brent Spiner plays the film's villain, the evil Devlin Bowman, and even he had nothing kind to say about it. In a 2023 interview with the Inside of You podcast (handily transcribed by Movieweb), Spiner noted that Sandler, the film's producer, kind of forced the movie into being, hiring an inexperienced director after everyone else had turned it down.