Before Star Trek, Leonard Nimoy Guest-Starred In A Western Series We Don't Talk About Anymore

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Almost every single cast member of the original "Star Trek," as well as show creator Gene Roddenberry, racked up multiple credits in the Western genre. This is logical, as the Western was an overwhelmingly dominant genre from the inception of film through the 1960s, so there were many movies and TV shows to choose from.

Case in point: William Shatner was in episodes of "The Virginian," "Outlaws," "The Big Valley," and "Gunsmoke." DeForest Kelley was in "The Lone Ranger," "Gunsmoke," "Zane Gray Theater," and dozens of others; Kelley was an established Western star. James Doohan was on "Gunsmoke," "Bonanza," and "The Virginian." George Takei was on "Death Valley Days." Walter Koenig was on "The Virginian" too, albeit he didn't turn up until after "Star Trek." Nichelle Nichols is the only cast member who doesn't have a Western on her resume. Gene Roddenberry himself wrote scripts for shows like "Boots and Saddles," "Have Gun — Will Travel," and also "The Virginian."

For the purposes of this article, we note that Leonard Nimoy, who played the emotion-repressing, ultra-logical, half-Vulcan Spock on "Star Trek," also starred in multiple Westerns in the 1950s and early 1960s. He was in "Broken Arrow," "Wagon Train," "Gunsmoke," and "Bonanza," among others. You can bet your sweet bippy he was also on "The Virginian."

Nimoy was also on a little-talked-about three-season ABC Western from 1957 that was famous for its raft of notable guest stars. The show was called "Tombstone Territory," and Nimoy appeared in an episode called (sigh) "Indian Giver" playing (again, sigh) a First Nation character named Little Hawk. Nimoy, it should be noted, is not of First Nation descent and was born in Boston, the child of Ukrainian Jewish parents.