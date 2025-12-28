Before Star Trek, William Shatner Had A Brief Role On This Forgotten Western Series

William Shatner's breakthrough didn't come until he made his debut as Captain James T. Kirk on "Star Trek: The Original Series" in 1966. But the actor had actually amassed a considerable filmography prior to that and made appearances on numerous TV shows, including his famous 1963 "Twilight Zone" episode "Nightmare at 20,000 Feet" (which came with a side of intense sleep deprivation). Before that, though, the actor showed up in a two-part arc on a short-lived and overlooked Western series titled "Outlaws." There, he played a man on the run from the law, a common archetype that Shatner revisited in other TV Westerns of the 1960s.

If the 1970s were when the Western truly died, then the '60s was a long and impressively-heaved final breath. At least, that is, in terms of TV, where the airwaves were so saturated by oaters that sometimes it seems like a wonder we remember much else from the decade's broadcast schedule. Their ranks included "Rawhide," "The Virginian," "Bonanza," "Wagon Train," "Big Valley," "The Loner," and of course, the gold standard that was "Gunsmoke," which featured an array of soon-to-be stars facing off against James Arness' U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon.

"Outlaws" was a much less popular TV Western, but it nonetheless hosted its share of similarly esteemed up-and-comers. The series debuted in 1960, five years after the original "Gunsmoke" radio show was adapted for the small screen. Like that monolithic CBS series, "Outlaws" featured a guest appearance from Shatner, who had almost died filming his "Gunsmoke" episode in 1966. Thankfully, no such real-world peril befell the actor during his 1960 appearance on "Outlaws." There, the man who would be Kirk played criminal Wayne Gorham in a two-parter that, with its 90-minute total runtime, essentially played like a TV movie.