How William Shatner Almost Died While Shooting Gunsmoke

The "Gunsmoke" episode "Quaker Girl" (December 10, 1966) opens with Thaddeus (Roger Ewing, one of the last living "Gunsmoke" cast members) apprehending a dangerous criminal named Fred Bateman, played by none other than the legendary William Shatner.

Shatner was about to blow up in popularity thanks to "Star Trek," which debuted only a few months prior, so his appearance on "Gunsmoke" likely made him feel ubiquitous across the medium (In 2025, Shatner is still talking about playing Captain Kirk). On "Gunsmoke," Fred Bateman is an arrogant, violent character who knows no deputy will kill him because the price on his head is too high. He has a few fight scenes with Ewing right at the star of "Quaker Girl." The episode will take Thad and Bateman into a nearby Quaker village, where Bateman lies about being the deputy, claiming that Thad is his prisoner. Will the Quakers figure it out?

Shatner played Bateman as a rough-and-tumble heavy, a devious jerk willing to throw a punch and too arrogant to admit defeat. It's a good performance. By the end of the episode, though, Bateman will be apprehended and brought to justice. In "Gunsmoke," the good guys typically won.

But Shatner didn't necessarily have a good time with it. The actor was once interviewed by PBS's "Pioneers of Video" series, and he admitted that one of his co-stars got a little too physical. Shatner couldn't remember the actor exactly — or he simply didn't want to call him out — but it seems that Shatner was actually strangled for a moment during one of the "Gunsmoke" fight sequences. Luckily, everyone was okay at the end, but Shatner did recall fearing for his life.