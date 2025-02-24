Star Trek's William Shatner Confirms Discussions To Return As Captain Kirk

William Shatner will turn 94 in March, but the acting icon seems to be as busy as ever. He's set to appear in the Jason Priestley-directed hockey comedy "Keeper of the Cup," and recently provided the voice of Keldor on the animated series "Masters of the Universe: Revolution." Must be that clean Canadian living.

Since he's still plugging away, you might be tempted to wonder if he could make one last visit to the bridge of the Starship Enterprise. If so, you must not be a "Star Trek" fan, because as anyone up on the franchise's overarching narrative knows, Kirk is, canonically, quite dead. He was killed on the planet Veridian III by a falling bridge while battling the villain Soran (Malcolm McDowell) alongside Patrick Stewart's Captain Jean-Luc Picard, and there's no "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" scenario – which cost us a Khan spinoff – through which he could be resurrected. In the future, death is still a permanent state for human beings.

So the "Star Trek" faithful were caught a tad off guard last week when Shatner dropped by Fan Expo Vancouver and announced that he might be returning to play Kirk one last time. How could this possibly work? There's one reasonably good option, and one that would require a whole bunch of dumb stuff to happen — and, considering where the franchise is right now, the latter option seems most likely.