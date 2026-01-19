Before Becoming A Sci-Fi Great, This Star Trek Actor Was A Well-Known Western Star
"Star Trek" is both a boon and a curse for an actor. Being involved in a "Star Trek" project tends to bring all of its cast members eternal fame, attracting an army of Trekkies that will always love their characters. At the same time, though, many "Star Trek" actors become so strongly associated with the franchise that they may have trouble finding work otherwise. Brent Spiner, who played the android Data on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," once mused that he could win an Academy Award, but that Data was going to be listed first in his obituary.
This even happened with storied and experienced actors who had long careers prior to "Star Trek." Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Picard on "Star Trek," already had dozens of credits to his name by the time he started playing the role in 1987, and was a celebrated Shakespearean actor in his native England. On "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," Rene Auberjonois — who played the shape-shifting security officer Odo — had made a tidy living as a character actor for years prior to his "Trek" days.
Another notable case in point was DeForest Kelley, who played Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy on the original "Star Trek" series back in 1966. After his appearance on "Star Trek," Kelley was Dr. McCoy forever. Prior to that, however, he was actually a widely known, celebrated actor of Westerns. Indeed, Kelley, born in 1920, had been racking up acting credits in films and on TV for over 25 years before he auditioned on "Star Trek." Kelley didn't have any regular roles on long-running Western shows, but he had guest spots on nearly all of them. There's a reason why he was cast as a "country doctor" on a sci-fi series.
DeForest Kelley had guest spots on multiple hit Western shows of the '50s and '60s
Kelley began his performing career in church, as his father was a Baptist minister. Kelley always wanted to be a doctor, but his family was too impoverished to afford medical school. Instead, Kelley sang in the choir, and occasionally took jobs singing at the local radio station. This was when he was still a young boy. In high school, he worked in theaters in various capacities. Performance was leaking into his blood. In 1940, Kelley even turned up in his first feature film, singing in the background of the Jeanette MacDonald vehicle "New Moon." After a stint as an enlisted man, Kelley started to look for more acting work, and landed his first notable screen gigs in 1947. He appeared in Maxwell Shane's film noir "Fear in the Night," and in an episode of the TV series "Public Prosecutor."
On film, Kelley remained in the background, only ever able to get supporting roles and uncredited extra jobs. On TV, though, Kelley thrived. In 1948, he played three different characters in three different episodes of "The Lone Ranger." His career as a reliable supporting player officially began. He began turning up in many, many anthology series with titles like "Your Jeweler's Showcase" and "The Pepsi-Cola Playhouse." He was in detective shows, historical re-enactments, and even "Science Fiction Theater," playing three characters in three episodes.
Kelley's career in Westerns began to grow when he first appeared on "Gunsmoke" in 1956. After that, he was pegged as a reliable cowboy day player. He appeared on "Dick Powell's Zane Gray Theater," "The Adventures of Jim Bowie," "Boots and Saddles," "Trackdown," and "The Rough Riders."
DeForest Kelley was used to playing heavies
1959 was a huge year for Kelley, as he appeared on 17 episodes across 14 shows. Over 1959, Kelley was in "The Californians," "Rawhide," Northwest Passage," "State Trooper," and "Black Saddle." If there was a ten-gallon hat involved, Kelley would be on set in a flash, providing his talents and taking a paycheck. In the early '60s, the pattern only continued, with Kelley securing jobs on shows like "Bonanza," "Lawman," "The Deputy," "Riverboat," and a dozen other shows that only your grandparents might be familiar with. There were so many Westerns coming out on TV in the late '50s and early '60s, that many of them have been swallowed by popular culture. Know, though, that Kelley was in almost all of them, providing a reliable backbone for beleaguered casting directors.
Throughout these Westerns, Kelley tended to play heavies and villains. He could scowl well, and emit a certain degree of menace. He would also appear on the occasional crime show or detective series (he was on "Perry Mason"), but was still playing cads and scoundrels.
In the mid-1960s, Kelley was cast in an unaired pilot for a TV series called "333 Montgomery" that was written by hardworking TV writer and former pilot Gene Roddenberry. Roddenberry would, of course, go on to cast Kelley as Dr. McCoy in "Star Trek." Kelley was happy to finally play a lead role, and became good friends with his co-leads William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy. He came to resent that he was always third banana behind his co-stars, but he was also happy to play a good guy for once. He also played a doctor, fulfilling (at least fictionally) his childhood dream.