Before Becoming A Sci-Fi Great, This Star Trek Actor Was A Well-Known Western Star

"Star Trek" is both a boon and a curse for an actor. Being involved in a "Star Trek" project tends to bring all of its cast members eternal fame, attracting an army of Trekkies that will always love their characters. At the same time, though, many "Star Trek" actors become so strongly associated with the franchise that they may have trouble finding work otherwise. Brent Spiner, who played the android Data on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," once mused that he could win an Academy Award, but that Data was going to be listed first in his obituary.

This even happened with storied and experienced actors who had long careers prior to "Star Trek." Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Picard on "Star Trek," already had dozens of credits to his name by the time he started playing the role in 1987, and was a celebrated Shakespearean actor in his native England. On "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," Rene Auberjonois — who played the shape-shifting security officer Odo — had made a tidy living as a character actor for years prior to his "Trek" days.

Another notable case in point was DeForest Kelley, who played Dr. Leonard "Bones" McCoy on the original "Star Trek" series back in 1966. After his appearance on "Star Trek," Kelley was Dr. McCoy forever. Prior to that, however, he was actually a widely known, celebrated actor of Westerns. Indeed, Kelley, born in 1920, had been racking up acting credits in films and on TV for over 25 years before he auditioned on "Star Trek." Kelley didn't have any regular roles on long-running Western shows, but he had guest spots on nearly all of them. There's a reason why he was cast as a "country doctor" on a sci-fi series.