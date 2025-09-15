DeForest Kelley Made A Change To Star Trek's Dr. McCoy In The Voyage Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At the beginning of Leonard Nimoy's 1986 hit film "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," the U.S.S. Enterprise has been destroyed. The Enterprise's senior staff were able to survive by stealing a Klingon vessel and taking it to Vulcan, where they have been hiding out for a spell. They know that when they return to Earth, they are going to be severely reprimanded, and likely drummed out of Starfleet. They nicknamed their Klingon vessel the Bounty, after the 1932 novel by Charles Nordhoff and James Norman Hall.

Also, a few of the main characters have undergone significant changes. Most notably, Spock (Nimoy) has to become re-accustomed with being alive, having spent the bulk of "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" partially embedded inside the brain of Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley). Spock died at the end of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," but he secretly enacted a mind-meld with McCoy just before perishing, essentially imprinting a copy of his consciousness within McCoy's. McCoy, thanks to spending the whole of "Star Trek III" with Spock's soul trapped in his body, also seems to have undergone some subtle changes himself. Notably, he and Spock seem to have a lot more in common now. This was a change from the spiky, often combative working relationship the two characters traditionally shared.

Back in 2014, StarTrek.com unearthed a 1986 audio interview with DeForest Kelley, who had been playing Dr. McCoy on and off for essentially two decades at that point. In the interview, the actor commented on the progress Dr. McCoy had made since the early days, and how large character developments had to be made from film to film, as opposed to the incremental character development he worked on during a weekly TV series.

Notably, he said, Dr. McCoy had to mellow out a lot in the movies.