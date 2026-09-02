Why Ted From The Runner Looks So Familiar
Gal Gadot is in a literal race against time to save her kidnapped diabetic son in Kevin Macdonald's "The Runner," which, if nothing else, clocks in at a relatively brief 84 minutes. Though Gadot isn't what you'd call a "good" actor, she is athletic, which means she can run quite convincingly. Perhaps this is the role she was born to play (she certainly won't be returning to Wonder Woman anytime soon). If so, maybe a franchise is in the offing. Bad folks keep kidnapping people in her life who are suffering from maladies that require close monitoring, and they'll only return said victim if she does something unspeakable.
In "The Runner," Gadot plays prominent attorney Maia Marten, who's been tasked by a mysterious caller (Damian Lewis) to kill a witness in a case she's prosecuting. This requires her to sprint all over London while the caller occasionally checks in with blood sugar readings to keep up the sense of urgency.
The film is tightly focused on Gadot, but we do get a bit of backstory about her character's life. For instance, early in the film we learn that she's dating a colleague named Ted (Alfred Enoch). He's not exactly a household name, but Enoch should absolutely be a familiar face, if only for his portrayal of Hogwarts student Dean Thomas in the "Harry Potter" films. But he's been in much more than that, and feels like the kind of charismatic actor who's just one role away from stardom.
Alfred Enoch went from the Harry Potter franchise to major theatrical and television success
Alfred Enoch was 13 years old when he made his film debut in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," and he remained with the franchise all the way to its final installment. His theater career took off in 2008 when he played Ferdinand in the Tomahawk Theatre's production of William Shakespeare's "The Tempest." Over the years, he's appeared in a number of the Bard's plays, including "Coriolanus" and "King Lear." He's recently moved up to starring roles, and received rave reviews for his turn as Romeo in an acclaimed Shakespeare's Globe reimagining of "Romeo and Juliet." This year, he earned more raves for his work as the title monarch in the Royal Shakespeare Company's "Henry V."
If you're not a frequent London theatergoer, there's a very good chance you know Enoch from his run on "How to Get Away with Murder" opposite Viola Davis, where he played Wes Gibbins, a promising law student who turns out to be a favorite of Davis' professor. He was a series regular for three seasons, and made a surprising return in the final season. Enoch held his own with Davis, which is very high praise.
It would appear that Enoch's primary focus is on the stage for now, but there's got to be a film role out there that gives him more to do than Macdonald's "The Runner."