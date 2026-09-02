Why Ted From The Runner Looks So Familiar

Gal Gadot is in a literal race against time to save her kidnapped diabetic son in Kevin Macdonald's "The Runner," which, if nothing else, clocks in at a relatively brief 84 minutes. Though Gadot isn't what you'd call a "good" actor, she is athletic, which means she can run quite convincingly. Perhaps this is the role she was born to play (she certainly won't be returning to Wonder Woman anytime soon). If so, maybe a franchise is in the offing. Bad folks keep kidnapping people in her life who are suffering from maladies that require close monitoring, and they'll only return said victim if she does something unspeakable.

In "The Runner," Gadot plays prominent attorney Maia Marten, who's been tasked by a mysterious caller (Damian Lewis) to kill a witness in a case she's prosecuting. This requires her to sprint all over London while the caller occasionally checks in with blood sugar readings to keep up the sense of urgency.

The film is tightly focused on Gadot, but we do get a bit of backstory about her character's life. For instance, early in the film we learn that she's dating a colleague named Ted (Alfred Enoch). He's not exactly a household name, but Enoch should absolutely be a familiar face, if only for his portrayal of Hogwarts student Dean Thomas in the "Harry Potter" films. But he's been in much more than that, and feels like the kind of charismatic actor who's just one role away from stardom.