5 Hidden Details In The Harry Potter HBO TV Series Trailer

The new Harry Potter series is coming to HBO, whether we like it or not. I myself have written, pretty extensively, at /Film about this series, how it looks almost exactly like the original film franchise (still true), and I largely agree with original director Chris Columbus that it feels pointless. (This is all without mentioning the Joanne "J.K." Rowling of it all, but her nasty and violent anti-trans bigotry is its own issue entirely.) Still, again, the proverbial train — let's call it the Hogwarts Express — has left the station, and a new trailer is here to boot. So what's going on in this new look at "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone?"

Let's go over the basics. Not even two decades after the original film franchise wrapped up, Warner Bros. Discovery decided to reboot the story of a young boy wizard chosen by fate to defeat a great evil, and cast young newcomer Dominic McLaughlin as said young boy, Harry Potter (a role originated in the movies by Daniel Radcliffe). McLaughlin will be joined by Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as his best friends — brilliant Muggleborn witch Hermione Granger and the wise-cracking boy with six siblings, Ron Weasley — and a whole host of Britain's best actors, plus John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore. Francesca Gardiner will serve as showrunner, and her former "Succession" cohort Mark Mylod will direct.

So what specifically did we spot in this trailer? From the introduction of a beloved Harry Potter pet to a peek at the Weasley home, here are five details you might have missed in this new trailer for "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."