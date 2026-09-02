How One Small 2026 Horror Movie Defied The Odds And Became A Box Office Hit

In a year full of surprises at the box office, "Buddy" helped send a robust summer season off on a high note. Directed by Casper Kelly, the man behind the "Adult Swim Yule Log," a movie made without Warner Bros. even knowing about it, the darkly comedic horror film opened to $5.3 million this past weekend, far exceeding estimates of around $2.5 million heading into the weekend.

This sort of overperformance doesn't often happen, especially for a movie of this size — a low-budget indie from a distributor that only has a handful of movies that have ever made $20 million or more at the box office. "Buddy" defied the odds.

"It was crazy," said Howard Cohen, the co-founder and co-president of Roadside Attractions, the company distributing the movie. Cohen spoke with /Film following the movie's surprising opening to offer some insight into how this all happened. "It was interesting because Fandango of all places had us at $5.4 million early in the weekend, and we were like, 'That's crazy.'"

"Buddy" is an analog horror movie that takes place inside the colorful world of a children's TV program called "It's Buddy!" A group of children spend their days singing, dancing, and helping Buddy spread happiness. But when one child refuses to play along, Buddy is not pleased and cracks begin to appear in this seemingly perfect world.

Roadside typically distributes smaller movies, like Nicolas Cage's thriller "The Surfer." Its films generally perform modestly at the box office, making up the difference on VOD, streaming, etc. "Buddy" now ranks as the second-biggest opening in the company's history, which dates back to 2003. It trails only "I Can Only Imagine" ($17.1 million), the box office hit no one saw coming in 2018.