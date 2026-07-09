Buddy Teaser Trailer: The Too Many Cooks Guy Is Back With A New Analog Horror Movie

For years, we've been tracking the ways that Hollywood has tried to weaponize nostalgia, whether it's remaking movies as TV shows or soullessly remaking animated movies in live-action. Studios often tap into nostalgia in embarrassingly transparent ways, but sometimes, a filmmaker will actually use it as a tool that feels crucial to the story they're telling. Casper Kelly seems to have made it a key part of his repertoire, at least going back as far as his genre-busting 2014 short "Too Many Cooks," which starts as a parody of the opening credits sequences in sitcoms of the '80s and '90s before morphing into something far more elaborate, haunting, and undefinable. After making the formally daring made-for-TV movie "Adult Swim Yule Log" in 2022, he teased "Buddy" to us very briefly in an interview, and now it seems like he and co-writer Jamie King have put everything they've learned to work for the big screen.

In addition to some period-appropriate creature and puppet designs, this teaser showcases blink-and-you'll-miss-them looks at a bloody animatronic, a child with a hole in his chest, and a horrific eye gazing through a hole, all contributing to a — dare I say it — Lynchian feeling that there's a nasty rot under the surface of seemingly innocuous Americana.

"Buddy" made it onto our list of the 10 best movies we saw at this year's Sundance Film Festival, and I can't wait to check out this sure-to-be-surreal nightmare for myself when it hits theaters on August 28, 2026.