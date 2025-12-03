Live-Action Remakes Of Animated Movies Are Usually Terrible – But There's One Way To Save Them

Live-action remakes of animated projects are a dreadful prospect, as there is very little to be gained from them. Something is always lost in translation, and live-action can never fully replicate the magic of the animated original. These are the death of creativity, even if they make obscene amounts of money.

Granted, there are exceptions to the rule, and a few projects exist that managed to capture what made the original special and provide something new. Such was the case with Jon Favreau's "Jungle Book," as the movie was mostly a showcase for StageCraft technology that was later used prominently in "The Mandalorian," and David Lowery's "Pete's Dragon." They virtually reinvented the animated original to become something new and unique. This last one is important because not only does that movie remain the single best remake of a Disney animated movie, but it is part of the template for how to save the very concept of the live-action remake of an animated movie.

You see, Lowery is not a for-hire filmmaker; he's not a director who leverages his indie rep to join the blockbuster game and stay there. Instead, he's a director who can go from an indie darling to a big-budget Disney movie, then back to a very low-budget ghost movie, and a Robert Redford caper. Even his most epic movie is the rather intimate fantasy adventure, "The Green Knight." This is to say, having Lowery tackle a live-action adaptation of "Pete's Dragon" was bound to have a creative vision beyond just copying the original.

So with the announcement that Hirokazu Kore-eda will helm a new live-action movie adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga "Look Back," which has already been turned into a brilliant anime movie, there is plenty of reason to be excited.