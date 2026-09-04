Silo Season 3 Revealed The True Face Of The Algorithm, And It's Heartbreaking

The following post contains spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 10, "Troy."

Last week's episode of "Silo" felt like the climax for Season 3, at least when it comes to the flashback scenes. We got an explanation for how the silos first came to be populated (with a terrifying scene straight out of "Fallout"), along with firm confirmation that the memory-altering drugs developed by Doctor Crnkovich (Matt Craven) have long been used to make everyone in the silos forget about the outside world. Now, the past and present have truly collided in the Season 3 finale, titled "Troy."

In this episode, "Silo" fully bridges the gap between Season 3's different timelines by revealing what in the fresh hell is even going on in Silo 1. Up to this point, all we've known is that Silo 1 is the source of seemingly both the electricity of the IT department and the all-mighty yet mysterious Algorithm. That and, as Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) speculated last week, the so-called "Algorithm" might not be a computer at all.

Well, he was right, because the Season 3 finale reveals that the Algorithm is actually composed of a team of humans who voice it out of Silo 1. And should be among the members of that team other than Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman), the congressman we've been following in the past this season. As it turns out, though, Daniel's memory has been erased, so he no longer knows who he was. Now, he's but a husk of a person, a drone who goes by Troy.

"Silo" is often a tragic show, with the incredibly sad fate of Silo 17 being one such example. But seeing what Daniel has become — a monstrous, centuries-old machine voice — is simply heartbreaking.