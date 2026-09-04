Silo Season 3 Revealed The True Face Of The Algorithm, And It's Heartbreaking
The following post contains spoilers for "Silo" Season 3, Episode 10, "Troy."
Last week's episode of "Silo" felt like the climax for Season 3, at least when it comes to the flashback scenes. We got an explanation for how the silos first came to be populated (with a terrifying scene straight out of "Fallout"), along with firm confirmation that the memory-altering drugs developed by Doctor Crnkovich (Matt Craven) have long been used to make everyone in the silos forget about the outside world. Now, the past and present have truly collided in the Season 3 finale, titled "Troy."
In this episode, "Silo" fully bridges the gap between Season 3's different timelines by revealing what in the fresh hell is even going on in Silo 1. Up to this point, all we've known is that Silo 1 is the source of seemingly both the electricity of the IT department and the all-mighty yet mysterious Algorithm. That and, as Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) speculated last week, the so-called "Algorithm" might not be a computer at all.
Well, he was right, because the Season 3 finale reveals that the Algorithm is actually composed of a team of humans who voice it out of Silo 1. And should be among the members of that team other than Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman), the congressman we've been following in the past this season. As it turns out, though, Daniel's memory has been erased, so he no longer knows who he was. Now, he's but a husk of a person, a drone who goes by Troy.
"Silo" is often a tragic show, with the incredibly sad fate of Silo 17 being one such example. But seeing what Daniel has become — a monstrous, centuries-old machine voice — is simply heartbreaking.
Daniel is barely a human anymore on Silo
Daniel, we learn, has been in cryosleep for centuries, only waking up at unknown intervals to work a shift as the voice of the Algorithm, oversee the IT departments of the various other silos, and manage emergency situations like the Silo 17 rebellion. His memories are also gone, meaning he's unaware of everything he lost when he was rushed into Silo 1 following a nuclear strike on Atlanta so many years ago.
Daniel, now Troy, has become a cold and calculating monster who's responsible for killing most of Silo 17, and he did so without remorse or hesitation. This is not the Daniel we knew, i.e. the man who would not even agree to earn millions of dollars to help build the silos because he didn't want to work with sketchy trillionaires. At no point in the time we've known Daniel has he behaved like a guy who could coldly murder thousands of people merely for wanting freedom from their underground prison.
The fact that Daniel/Troy has no recollection of his life before entering Silo 1 and his personality has completely changed speaks to the cruelty of Crnkovich's memory procedure (something we've learned more about in Season 3's present timeline via the Vitamin D+ storyline). And since Daniel's wife Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) was near Silo 18 — which we know doesn't have any cryosleep technology — when Atlanta was bombed, it's safe to assume she died centuries ago (assuming she even survived the initial nuclear blast), which only adds to the tragedy.
At least "Silo" Season 3 ends with Daniel remembering Helen, but is it too late for him? He's committed countless atrocities, but he would be an invaluable ally to Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) going into Season 4.