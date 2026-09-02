Fall 2: Deadpoint Review: This Successful Sequel Proves There Are More Dangerous Heights To Climb

Back in 2022, when it was still uncertain how the film industry was going to get back on its feet in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a little thriller that could hit theaters in August and made $21.8 million over a $3 million budget. That movie was "Fall," made by the British co-writer/director Scott Mann. Teaming up with co-writer Jonathan Frank, the duo conceived a movie that they could get off the ground (pun intended) while the pandemic was still in full swing, one that featured a minimum of actors and locations, but still contained enough spectacle and suspense to hook audiences. "Fall" followed besties Becky Connor (Grace Caroline Currey) and Shiloh Hunter (Virginia Gardner) who, in the aftermath of Becky's husband's death by mountain, decide to get back on the proverbial horse by climbing a 2,000 ft. TV tower in the middle of nowhere. Naturally, things go awry.

While "Fall" was impressively made, well acted and even contained some neat surprises, it seemed like a classic single-issue thriller, one which doesn't beg for or easily lend itself to a sequel. However, not too long after its success at the box office, Lionsgate announced that there would be not one, but at least two sequels to follow, which would be produced in quick succession to each other. The first of these, "Fall 2: Deadpoint" (a subtitle which only exists for subtitles' sake) hits theaters this week. Although Mann and Frank are back as the screenwriters and producers, the directing reins have been taken by The Spierig Brothers, Peter and Michael. Even though it lacks its predecessor's originality and underdog status, "Fall 2" makes a name for itself with wilder stakes, double the twists, and an eye toward making the series into a sort of soap opera with extreme heights.