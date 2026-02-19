Netflix Is Streaming An Intense 2022 Survival Thriller With A Terrifying Premise

Netflix often gives commercial failures a second chance, like when Margot Robbie's 2025 fantasy box office flop "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" hit the streamer. Sometimes, however, Netflix reintroduces us to a box office success that, for whatever reason, has since been forgotten. That's the case with "Fall," a 2022 survival thriller that made a decent profit upon its initial release before fading out of the zeitgeist. Considering this film has a terrifying premise, wherein two women become stranded atop a huge broadcasting tower, you'd think it would have stayed with viewers long after watching.

This 2022 effort is directed by British filmmaker Scott Mann, who co-wrote the script with Jonathan Frank. Like "Buried," the Ryan Reynolds thriller that Roger Ebert absolutely loved, "Fall" traps its protagonists in one place for the majority of the film. Unlike "Buried," however, stars Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner are very much above ground — about 2,000 feet, to be specific.

When Lionsgate released "Fall" back in August of 2022, it performed well, mostly due to the fact the film cost next to nothing to make. Somehow, Mann produced his survival thriller on a $3 million budget, which, when compared to the film's worldwide box office gross of $21.7 million, resulted in a tidy profit. That's doubly impressive when you consider that Mann opted to shoot most of the broadcast tower scenes in-camera rather than relying on green screen or CGI. On top of all that, "Fall" garnered positive reviews from critics. If you haven't seen it yet, now you can remedy that because the film is on Netflix, where it's scaling the most-watched charts.