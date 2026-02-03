Bill Paxton's Survival Thriller From A James Bond Director Is A Must-Watch On Netflix

He might be responsible for "Green Lantern," but Martin Campbell also directed two of the best James Bond movies ever made. In fact, the New Zealand director has made a lot more than celebrated 007 outings and misguided superhero duds. In 2000, for instance, he directed "Vertical Limit," a survival thriller starring Chris O'Donnell and Bill Paxton that was met with a tepid response upon its initial release, but is worth seeking out now on Netflix.

After directing 1995's "GoldenEye," Campbell had a jarring introduction to the James Bond fandom. That is to say the director was hammered with questions by aggrieved fans at a convention following the film's release. Those fans were seemingly upset with pretty much every choice Campbell had made in "GoldenEye," yet 30 years later, the film remains a highlight of the Bond franchise. Even if you weren't a fan of Pierce Brosnan's debut in the tux, Campbell surely redeemed himself in 2006 with "Casino Royale," the best James Bond movie ever made. With that film alone, the man cemented his standing as one of the great Bond directors and almost earned preemptive forgiveness for "Green Lantern."

Aside from 1998's "The Mask of Zorro," however, Campbell's non-Bond films haven't made as big of an impact. That doesn't mean they're not worthy of attention, though. Take "Vertical Limit," for example, which if nothing else is an interesting entry in the Campbell canon as it debuted just before the Jason Bourne-propelled gritty reboot trend of the early 2000s really took off. As such, it has none of the more grounded action that made "Casino Royale" so refreshing and exhilarating. Instead, its action is over-the-top, but knowingly so, making for an exciting if sort of ridiculous thriller.