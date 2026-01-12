Roger Ebert Loved This Ryan Reynolds Thriller That Audiences Completely Ignored
Rodrigo Cortés' 2010 film "Buried" is an assertively bleak movie with an impossible-sounding premise. Ryan Reynolds plays Paul, an American who was working in Iraq — in the midst of military combat — when he was unexpectedly knocked unconscious and kidnapped. He awakens inside a wooden coffin (!) with nothing more than a cigarette lighter and a cell phone. The movie takes place entirely inside the coffin, with Paul trying to recall how he got there, where he might be buried, and who he could call to come help him. He gets a call from his kidnapper, demanding a $5 million ransom for his release.
What follows is a suffocating, claustrophobic nightmare as Paul tries everything in his power to negotiate his way out and also survive inside the coffin. In a frustrating turn of events, Paul calls the State Department, but is unable to get the ransom money because, well, the State doesn't negotiate with terrorists. Then, to make matters worse, Paul gets a call from his boss, telling him he's been fired because he had a secret fling with a co-worker. His benefits are all being cut off. Not only is Paul slowly suffocating in a coffin, but he has also lost his job. Mondays, amirite?
Over the course of the movie, Paul will also be forced to cut off his own finger, do battle with a snake, and record his last will and testament. A lot happens in a film that takes place entirely inside a coffin.
"Buried" only made $21.3 million at the box office, although that's a giant success for a film that only cost $2 million to make. Roger Ebert famously loved the movie, giving it a three-and-a-half-star review, saying that it effectively tapped into ancient fears.
Roger Ebert loved Buried
Ebert noted in his review that Paul's coffin is larger than a typical burial coffin, allowing director Cortés and cinematographer Eduard Grau to capture some unexpected angles on Reynolds. There aren't flashbacks or any other contrivances that take the camera outside of Paul's immediate vicinity. Ebert liked this approach, feeling that "Buried" is more effective for its resemblance to audio dramas or radio. This is not a widespread drama about everyone involved. It's about what Paul can hear. Ebert even liked the film's use of the Scope 2.35:1 aspect ratio, feeling the rectangular frame more effectively boxed in Reynolds' character.
2010 was when Reynolds was still trying to find a starring vehicle. Reynolds is talented and, moreso, charming AF, and he was clearly destined to be a movie star. He had a few comedy hits with ultra-crass films like "Van Wilder" and "Waiting...," and had tried to become involved in potential genre hits like "Blade: Trinity," "X-Men Origins: Wolverine," and the remake of "The Amityville Horror," but nothing was springboarding him into the mainstream. "Buried" was one of Reynolds' attempts to become involved in something edgy and dark. See also: "The Nines." He tried superhero movies like "Green Lantern" and acting showcases like "The Voices" (which was quite good, by the way), but nothing was a hit. It wouldn't be until 2016's "Deadpool" that he would find the starring role that befit his natural charm.
"Buried" allowed Reynolds to be intense and act his way through severe physical limitations. It took 16 days to film, which is a long time to lie prostrate, sealed in a wooden box. Reynolds said that he loved "Buried" and that he never wanted to do anything like that ever again.
One can watch "Buried" on Prime Video, Fubo, and Plex.