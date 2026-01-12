Roger Ebert Loved This Ryan Reynolds Thriller That Audiences Completely Ignored

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rodrigo Cortés' 2010 film "Buried" is an assertively bleak movie with an impossible-sounding premise. Ryan Reynolds plays Paul, an American who was working in Iraq — in the midst of military combat — when he was unexpectedly knocked unconscious and kidnapped. He awakens inside a wooden coffin (!) with nothing more than a cigarette lighter and a cell phone. The movie takes place entirely inside the coffin, with Paul trying to recall how he got there, where he might be buried, and who he could call to come help him. He gets a call from his kidnapper, demanding a $5 million ransom for his release.

What follows is a suffocating, claustrophobic nightmare as Paul tries everything in his power to negotiate his way out and also survive inside the coffin. In a frustrating turn of events, Paul calls the State Department, but is unable to get the ransom money because, well, the State doesn't negotiate with terrorists. Then, to make matters worse, Paul gets a call from his boss, telling him he's been fired because he had a secret fling with a co-worker. His benefits are all being cut off. Not only is Paul slowly suffocating in a coffin, but he has also lost his job. Mondays, amirite?

Over the course of the movie, Paul will also be forced to cut off his own finger, do battle with a snake, and record his last will and testament. A lot happens in a film that takes place entirely inside a coffin.

"Buried" only made $21.3 million at the box office, although that's a giant success for a film that only cost $2 million to make. Roger Ebert famously loved the movie, giving it a three-and-a-half-star review, saying that it effectively tapped into ancient fears.